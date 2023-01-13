It’s about to get wild and furry: State’s ‘oldest and coldest’ festival will be in full swing this weekend

Read full article on original website
Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish
Cameron, La. (KPLC) - Saturday was a great day to be in Cameron as the Fur and Wildlife Festival highlighted the parish’s love for hunting and wildlife. The community enjoyed activities and competitions all day, from a 5K run at 8 a.m. to live music into the night. People...
PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Welsh
Parade participants make their way along Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Monday during the annual MLK parade in Welsh. The parade was followed by a brown bag lunch and gathering in Bethune Park. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles
More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday
Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
Heavy rain, severe storms possible Wednesday
Heavy rain and severe storms are possible on Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms moves across the region ahead of an expected cold front. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with these storms, but a brief tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out.
Jennings Police searching for missing teen
The Jennings Police Department (JPD) is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Monday
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2023. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; obscenity. Ralph Derrick Celestine, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts); simple burglary (2 counts); instate detainer; drug paraphernalia; partial reimbursement by indigents; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
Washington Man Dies Following Dump Truck Crash Under Interstate 10 Overpass
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of 2023, an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator caused Interstate 10 at its overpass over Interstate 49 to be shut down as it damaged the overpass. Louisiana DOTD officials have announced a repair plan to fix it. Fortunately, the driver wasn't killed or...
Embodiment of class: Former coaches, teammates recall Brown’s intangibles that made him ‘special’
A selfless attitude, upbeat personality and willingness to do anything for the team are the traits that defined former Barbe High football and baseball player Hunter Brown. Brown died Monday after experiencing a medical emergency as he left his dormitory for class at the Air Force Academy, where he played as an offensive lineman for the Falcons. He was 21 years old.
Cowgirls don’t let another one slip away
Having given away their last two games, the Cowgirls weren’t about to let it happen again. So when Houston Christian made a run Saturday, McNeese State responded by putting together a finishing touch. A big fourth quarter helped the Cowgirls to a 69-54 Southland Conference victory inside the Legacy...
Inside-outside duo lead HCU past Cowboys
There’s playing small and then there is being small. Saturday the Cowboys’ small lineup didn’t have an answer for the biggest of Houston Christian Huskies. HCU’s 6-foot-10 big man Bonke Maring bullied his way on the inside while Brycen Long fired away from the outside for the Huskies.
Overdue honor, Cowboys to retire Rudd’s jersey
For the second time in 10 days, McNeese State is honoring one of its basketball greats. Today McNeese will retire the No. 52 jersey worn in the 1970s by John Rudd. Already honored by the program, Rudd’s jersey will hang from the rafters of the Legacy Center as the fifth retired in program history.
