Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
FOX Sports
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time and more
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
FOX Sports
Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel talk 49ers' playoff ambitions and Christian McCaffrey's versatility
Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel sits down with Charissa Thompson to talk about the San Francisco 49ers' playoff ambitions and how important Christian McCaffrey is to the offense. Williams and Samuels also talk about how big Brock Purdy has been to the 49ers.
FOX Sports
'Daniel Jones played the game of his life' - Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the Giants' QB leading them to victory
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen talk about the amazing game the New York Giants got from their big players including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The Giants handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season in one score games. The Vikings were previously 11-0 in one score games coming into tonight.
FOX Sports
Why Miami Dolphins are headed for an uneasy offseason
Hard Rock Stadium might not feel like a safe space for the coming weeks. After how the Miami Dolphins finished their season — with the team losing six of its final seven games, including the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — ownership might consider making changes.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles
What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
FOX Sports
Nick foresees a Bucs win over Cowboys: 'Brady gets all the whistles' | What's Wright?
The Wild Card Weekend round wraps up tonight with Brady and the Bucs hosting Dak and the Cowboys. With bad quarterback play being a theme of the weekend Nick explains he likes the Bucs over the Cowboys. Nick believes both the Bucs and the Cowboys are upset that the Vikings fell to the Giants and force the winner of tonight’s game to go to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy in the Divisional round. Nick predicts three Tampa Bay drives extended by penalties, Brady gets all the whistles, and Dak makes a big mistake to get the Bucs to the next round of the playoffs.
Tyrese Maxey on LeBron James: 'He's still a problem'
Sunday night wasn’t a good one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in the final seconds, 113-112. But LeBron James still managed to be very productive. One game after going 9-of-28 versus the Dallas Mavericks, he made 15-of-23 shots and finished with 35...
Insane Angle Of Josh Allen’s Throw To Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills didn't quite look like themselves yesterday outside of a few plays. But when you see these plays from a different angle you literally get a new perspective. The Bills were throwing bombs yesterday against the Miami Dolphins. If you were watching, it was what made fans cringe...
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
FOX Sports
Slow starts, double-digit deficits no problem for these Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trailing early? Yawn. Double-digit deficit late? Shrug. No hole seems too big for the Jacksonville Jaguars these days. The Comeback Cats clawed back from 27 points down to stun the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the opening round of the AFC playoffs. It was the latest come-from-behind victory for a Jacksonville team that’s grown accustomed to slow starts and frantic finishes.
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt: Jim Harbaugh could be pushing Michigan to 'evolve' by flirting with NFL
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have won 25 of their past 28 games, beaten Ohio State in consecutive years and made the College Football Playoff back-to-back, so why is the head coach taking NFL interviews — again?. Shortly after Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff...
FOX Sports
Deebo Samuel leg pull awakens sleep-walking 49ers, ignites big win over Seahawks
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All it takes is one play to turn a team from indifference to anger. For the San Francisco 49ers, the play occurred on the team's opening drive of the second half while they surprisingly trailed to the upstart Seattle Seahawks — who up until that point had been the more physical team.
FOX Sports
Why Kyle Shanahan deserves the most credit for 49ers 'Purdy' hot streak | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers completed the clean sweep of their season series against the Seattle Seahawks. They have won 11 games in a row and seven with Brock Purdy under center. However, who is the reason for the Niners hot run? Nick Wright credits Kyle Shanahan for the team's hot play, especially with the defense struggling against Geno Smith in the first half and the unknowns of Purdy's potential.
Comments / 1