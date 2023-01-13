ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Why Miami Dolphins are headed for an uneasy offseason

Hard Rock Stadium might not feel like a safe space for the coming weeks. After how the Miami Dolphins finished their season — with the team losing six of its final seven games, including the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — ownership might consider making changes.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs

It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports

Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles

What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Nick foresees a Bucs win over Cowboys: 'Brady gets all the whistles' | What's Wright?

The Wild Card Weekend round wraps up tonight with Brady and the Bucs hosting Dak and the Cowboys. With bad quarterback play being a theme of the weekend Nick explains he likes the Bucs over the Cowboys. Nick believes both the Bucs and the Cowboys are upset that the Vikings fell to the Giants and force the winner of tonight’s game to go to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy in the Divisional round. Nick predicts three Tampa Bay drives extended by penalties, Brady gets all the whistles, and Dak makes a big mistake to get the Bucs to the next round of the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Insane Angle Of Josh Allen’s Throw To Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills didn't quite look like themselves yesterday outside of a few plays. But when you see these plays from a different angle you literally get a new perspective. The Bills were throwing bombs yesterday against the Miami Dolphins. If you were watching, it was what made fans cringe...
FOX Sports

Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?

The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Slow starts, double-digit deficits no problem for these Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trailing early? Yawn. Double-digit deficit late? Shrug. No hole seems too big for the Jacksonville Jaguars these days. The Comeback Cats clawed back from 27 points down to stun the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the opening round of the AFC playoffs. It was the latest come-from-behind victory for a Jacksonville team that’s grown accustomed to slow starts and frantic finishes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Why Kyle Shanahan deserves the most credit for 49ers 'Purdy' hot streak | What's Wright?

The San Francisco 49ers completed the clean sweep of their season series against the Seattle Seahawks. They have won 11 games in a row and seven with Brock Purdy under center. However, who is the reason for the Niners hot run? Nick Wright credits Kyle Shanahan for the team's hot play, especially with the defense struggling against Geno Smith in the first half and the unknowns of Purdy's potential.

