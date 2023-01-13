Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
FOX Sports
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
FOX Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy CARVES up the Seahawks, throws 3 TDs in blowout victory
Brock Purdy put up a clinic against the Seattle Seahawks, as he threw for 332 passing yards and three touchdowns in the victory for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy also rushed for a TD in the third quarter.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time and more
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
Larry Brown Sports
Reporter explains how ESPN got Cowboys-Bucs playoff game
ESPN was viewed as the big winner among the TV networks when they landed the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game for the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys are the most popular NFL team and frequently draw the greatest amount of viewers. Likewise, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is the most famous NFL player, and he... The post Reporter explains how ESPN got Cowboys-Bucs playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
Cowboys made Troy Aikman look bad with easy touchdown
Being an announcer on NFL games is not an easy job, and Troy Aikman knows that well. Once you get into sharing opinions on strategy, things can backfire as they did for Aikman. Aikman and Joe Buck were on the call for the Monday night NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and... The post Cowboys made Troy Aikman look bad with easy touchdown appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Giants coach Daboll undaunted by 3rd meeting with Eagles
What Brian Daboll has done with the New York Giants this season is being labeled as a performance worthy of coach-of-the-year honors. In the New York City metropolitan area, Daboll is being compared to Bill Parcells, the coach who turned around the Giants in the 1980s and led them to their first two Super Bowl triumphs.
FOX Sports
Nick foresees a Bucs win over Cowboys: 'Brady gets all the whistles' | What's Wright?
The Wild Card Weekend round wraps up tonight with Brady and the Bucs hosting Dak and the Cowboys. With bad quarterback play being a theme of the weekend Nick explains he likes the Bucs over the Cowboys. Nick believes both the Bucs and the Cowboys are upset that the Vikings fell to the Giants and force the winner of tonight’s game to go to San Francisco and face Brock Purdy in the Divisional round. Nick predicts three Tampa Bay drives extended by penalties, Brady gets all the whistles, and Dak makes a big mistake to get the Bucs to the next round of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Charges QB Justin Herbert: "Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley" | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars erasing a 27 point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in Super Wild Card Weekend. Trevor Lawrence remains unbeaten on Saturday (HS, CFB & NFL) and Chargers QB Justin Herbert has yet to secure his first playoff win. The First Things First crew also determine if the Chargers HC Brandon Staley should be fired after blowing a 27 point lead vs. Jags.
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
FOX Sports
Why Kyle Shanahan deserves the most credit for 49ers 'Purdy' hot streak | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers completed the clean sweep of their season series against the Seattle Seahawks. They have won 11 games in a row and seven with Brock Purdy under center. However, who is the reason for the Niners hot run? Nick Wright credits Kyle Shanahan for the team's hot play, especially with the defense struggling against Geno Smith in the first half and the unknowns of Purdy's potential.
FOX Sports
Giants upset Vikings 31-24, Daniel Jones the real deal? | THE CARTON SHOW
And just as Craig Carton predicted, the New York Giants pulled off the upset in Wild Card Weekend, defeating the. Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and securing their first playoff win since SB XLVI. Daniel Jones was a big part of that win, completing 24 of his 35 passes, two of those being touchdowns. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the game, and decides how much of this loss was on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins: 'If we’d have had Lamar, we’d have won'
Running back J.K. Dobbins spoke candidly after the Ravens' season-ending loss to Cincinnati in Sunday’s wild-card game, saying that he believes they would have defeated the AFC North champion Bengals had quarterback Lamar Jackson been active. "If we’d have had Lamar, we’d have won too," Dobbins said Sunday evening...
FOX Sports
Why Miami Dolphins are headed for an uneasy offseason
Hard Rock Stadium might not feel like a safe space for the coming weeks. After how the Miami Dolphins finished their season — with the team losing six of its final seven games, including the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — ownership might consider making changes.
FOX Sports
Slow starts, double-digit deficits no problem for these Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trailing early? Yawn. Double-digit deficit late? Shrug. No hole seems too big for the Jacksonville Jaguars these days. The Comeback Cats clawed back from 27 points down to stun the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the opening round of the AFC playoffs. It was the latest come-from-behind victory for a Jacksonville team that’s grown accustomed to slow starts and frantic finishes.
FOX Sports
Bengals hold on to beat Ravens behind historic fumble return
Just when it looked like backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would give the Ravens an unlikely lead over the Bengals in the fourth quarter, things went starkly in the opposite direction. Huntley reached up with the ball toward the goal line on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but Bengals linebacker Logan...
