ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Peyton Hillis off ventilator, recovering after rescuing his kids

By Simrin Singh
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwDtm_0kDtEuYV00

Watch Week 18's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall 36:50

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is off a ventilator and "on the road to recovery" just a week after saving his children from drowning at a Florida beach last week, his girlfriend said Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LS2c_0kDtEuYV00
Peyton Hillis of the Denver Broncos runs the ball against the New York Jets on Nov. 30, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

Hillis' girlfriend, Angela Cole, called him a "hero" on Instagram, adding that she was, "So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital."

Cole also thanked Hillis' family, friends, the medical staff caring for him and fans for their support.

"Please continue to pray for he's still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference," she said. "Today was a good day."

The day after the incident, Hillis' uncle, Greg Hillis, wrote on Facebook that his nephew's health was already "improving."

"He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving," Greg Hillis said. "I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"

Hillis' fans left comments on Cole's post sharing messages of support for the recovering ex-athlete.

"I'm so happy to hear this," one Instagram user wrote. "Please let him know that this Cleveland Browns fan/Peyton Hillis fan has been praying for him and will continue to pray for him and your entire family."

"Amazing news! Continued prayers from a Clevelander," another said.

After playing college ball at the University of Arkansas, Hillis was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2008. During his seven-year NFL career, Hillis also played for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He was featured on the cover of "Madden NFL 12" following a breakout year with the Browns during which he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

Comments / 3

Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal

Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Player's Wife Video

The Miami Dolphins are leading the Buffalo Bills - yes, you read that correctly, the Dolphins are winning - 24-20 on Sunday afternoon.  Miami's most recent score came on a defensive touchdown, when lineman Zach Sieler scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score.  Zach's wife is ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin Back In Bills Locker Room Today

The Buffalo Bills are getting a massive emotional boost ahead of their first-round matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday. Damar Hamlin is back in the Bills locker room. All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo of Hamlin rocking a huge smile with his teammates in Orchard Park on Saturday. Take ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Reveals He Plans On Going Back To School

It's increasingly common for college football players to leave school after only three years and fall short of getting their college degree in pursuit of NFL glory. But one young NFL star is planning to get back to the books. Taking to Twitter over the weekend, New York Jets cornerback Sauce ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Brock Purdy’s net worth in 2023

Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers. Despite selecting him with the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him Mr. Irrelevant, they were forced to play Purdy this season and the results were amazing. He played in nine games, starting the last five, due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. In those five starts, Purdy managed to get five wins, leading the 49ers into the postseason with major momentum. Purdy’s NFL stock went up in a big way this season, but what about his bank account? Let’s take look at Brock Purdy’s net worth in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to powerful Damar Hamlin news

Less than weeks ago, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was fighting for his life after a terrifying injury that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field of a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, not only has Hamlin made a miraculous recovery, but he’s going to be at supporting his team in person in the playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Thunderstorms enter forecast for Seahawks-49ers

Weather will be an issue today in Santa Clara, where the 49ers host the Seahawks in the first game of the wild-card round. That has been known for days. Now, based on the forecast available at Weather.com, a new wrinkle has trickled into the mix. Thunderstorms become a potential factor...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy