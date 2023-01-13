ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Arsenal fined 40,000 pounds over player conduct in Newcastle draw

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1ITC_0kDtEtfm00

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Arsenal were fined 40,000 pounds ($48,820) by the Football Association on Friday for failing to control their players during their goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle United this week.

Arsenal were denied two late penalty claims in Tuesday's game and players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. Madley, who issued nine yellow cards, waved away the appeals.

"Arsenal FC admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute," the FA said in a statement.

The FA on Thursday also charged the north London club for the same reasons during the 3-0 FA Cup win at Oxford United.

($1 = 0.8193 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
BBC

Graham Potter: Chelsea manager 'not naive' but has support of board

Manager Graham Potter says he has the "full support" of Chelsea's board despite his side's poor form - though admits he is "not naive" about the pressure he is under. The Blues have won just one of their last nine Premier League games and are out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
BBC

'An inspiration to youngsters all over the country'

Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford's key roles in Manchester United's comeback win against Manchester City sees them both get spots in Garth's team of the week. "I said when Luke Shaw played in the centre-back role against Bournemouth recently that he was inspirational. Well, against Manchester City's goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland, he was even better.
BBC

Jhon Duran: Aston Villa agree £18m deal for Chicago Fire striker

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Man Utd make most powerful statement of Erik ten Hag tenure

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United had been taken to school by Manchester City when they were thrashed in October, but he delivered on his insistence that lessons had been learned at a tumultuous Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten here by United...
theScore

Thoughts and analysis from pivotal weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.
BBC

Everton to review security after threat to directors' safety at Southampton game

Everton are reviewing all their security arrangements after the club's board of directors missed Saturday's game against Southampton because of threats to their safety. The board of directors did not attend after "threatening correspondence". In consultation with police, Everton classed the fixture as "high risk" - a status also given...
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Perpignan 26-40 Glasgow Warriors

European Challenge Cup: Perpignan v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Sawailau, Seguela, Rodor, Tuilagi Cons: Rodor, Sawailau. Tries: Johnson, Gray, McDowall, Matthews, Smith, McKay Cons: Miotti, Weir, McDowall. Glasgow Warriors secured a place in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup after securing their third pool win out of three against...
SB Nation

Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”

While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy