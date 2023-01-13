ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

CT Inspector General releases video of officer-involved shots fired during theft of Bristol police vehicle

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHdzt_0kDtEsn300
A Bristol Police Cruiser was driven into a diner on Stafford Avenue Thursday. The Inspector General's Office announced it was investigating an officer-involved shooting during a carjacking incident in Bristol. Kellie Love/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Office of Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a multi-town carjacking incident on Thursday that included the theft of a Bristol police cruiser , the office announced Friday.

Officers from the Bristol Police Department were investigating a report of a carjacking of a Toyota RAV4 at knifepoint in Farmington that included another car reportedly stolen by the same individual earlier in Hartford, the Inspector General’s office said.

The alleged driver was identified as 39-year-old Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez of Avon. According to a report detailing Shoemaker-Gonzalez’s arrest, Bristol police saw him sitting alone in the Toyota with the vehicle running in a parking lot on Davis Drive. Police initiated a felony stop, pointed their firearms at him and told him to surrender, according to the report. He reversed Toyota and then drove forward, but the vehicle ended up getting stuck.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot as police followed. He then ran toward a Bristol police cruiser and entered the vehicle. Police approached with guns drawn and comanded him to get out of the vehicle before he pulled off.

As Shoemaker-Gonzalez fled in the police SUV, Bristol police officer Seth Petzing is seen firing multiple shots at the vehicle from close range, according to police body-worn camera footage released by the Inspector General on Friday. The Inspector General’s office said at least one shot hit Shoemaker-Gonzalez in the leg.

According to body-cam footage of the shooting, the officer’s gun was pointed down at just below the door-handle level. The shooting took place in a residential parking lot with several apartment buildings surrounding the area and a school bus in the distance.

Police can be heard yelling at the suspect to “freeze” before shots are fired.

The police vehicle proceeded to flee until it crashed into the front door of Palma’s Diner on Stafford Avenue in Bristol, approximately 2½ miles from where the Toyota was abandoned.

The diner said that no one inside the restaurant was injured in the crash in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Three public schools in Bristol were placed into a secure school protocol due to police activity in the area at the time, according to Deputy Superintendent Michael Dietter in a message to parents.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with first-degree larceny and held in lieu of $1 million bail. He was scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on Friday.

The carjacking incident involving the Toyota started around noon on Thursday. The Farmington Police Department said it responded to Scott Swamp Road for a motor vehicle complaint. While police were en route to the scene, officers were notified the Dodge Durango involved in the complaint crashed into a rock wall at the entrance of an apartment complex.

The driver abandoned the Dodge and attempted to steal two cars at knifepoint before successfully stealing a third, according to Farmington police. The Dodge was later found to be stolen, police said.

The suspect then fled the complex in the Toyota that was recovered in Bristol.

A 27-year-old Farmington man was injured during the carjacking incident and transported to Bristol Hospital for treatment, Farmington police said.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez‘s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

