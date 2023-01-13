These 2 Minor League Pitchers Look Identical, Have Exact Same Name… But Aren’t Related?

You know what they say, there’s a 1 and 135 chance that there’s a doppelganger out there who looks just like you.

However, when you actually see that one person, that can be kinda freaky.

And this is a situation that two minor league pitchers ran into.

Yes, they’re both minor league pitchers, and look IDENTICAL. Seriously, if you told me they were identical twins then I’d 100% believe you.

Not to mention, they have the exact same name.

But, the weird part about it is that the two are (allegedly) not related, and had absolutely no clue who each other were for the majority of their lives.

Let me introduce you to 32-year-old Brady Feigl, who plays for the Long Island Ducks, and 27-year-old Brady Feigl, who plays for the Las Vegas Aviators.

According to the New York Post, the two both stand at six-feet, four inches tall, and each have red hair.

It all started back in 2015, when the two were mistaken after they got the exact same elbow surgery by the same doctor, Dr. James Andrews.

The younger Feigl told The Clarion Ledger at the time:

“I was probably six or seven months out of surgery and their office called our trainer and said, ‘Hey, when’s Brady reporting for surgery? Is he getting down here tomorrow?’

He was like, ‘He had it six months ago. What are you talking about?’ That’s how I found out there was two of us.”

And it all happened again in 2017, when Ole Miss’s baseball team tagged the wrong Feigl on a Twitter birthday post.

The elder Feigl responded by saying:

“Wrong Brady Feigl. Might be looking for @bfeigl39…”

So, the two decided to settle the question once and for all. Are the two related at all?

They took a DNA test, and surprisingly enough, they have absolutely zero relation.

I mean c’mon, are you kidding me?

It truly is wild to think about how there may be somebody out there who looks identical to you.