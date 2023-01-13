ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Saweetie To Guest Star On ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Saweetie is set to guest star as herself in Bel-Air, season two.

Exclusively reported by Variety , the Bay Area representative will be featured in the first episode, airing on Peacock on Feb. 23, 2023. New episodes will stream every Thursday.

More from VIBE.com

“It’s an honor to be here. Shout-out to the cast, they’re really dope. Good vibes,” she said in an Instagram story upload on Thursday morning (Jan. 12) announcing the news. The clip featured the excited “Back To The Streets” rapper on set with actors Olly Sholotan and Jabari Banks, who star in the series.

She wrote, “Hella excited to be a part of @belairpeacock @peacocktv season 2 dropping 2/23, ” on the timed upload.

A press release also announced Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin, and Riele Downs as recurring cast members for season two. McLinnn plays Doc Hightower, an AAU basketball coach, Martin, a character named Jackie, and Downs as Yazmin, the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy.

Additionally, Coco Jones, Jabari Banks, Olly Sholatan, Akira Akbar, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, and Jimmy Akingbola reprise their roles.

Related Story

Take A First-Look At 'Bel-Air’ Season 2

The pending season is described as follows:

“Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.”

Watch the official teaser below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Watch Hulu’s Final Season Trailer For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

One of the greatest Hip-Hop stories ever chronicled for TV is returning to Hulu next month. Wu-Tang: An American Saga has released the official trailer for its third and final season. The trailer for its last installment shows the Wu-Tang Clan beyond their initial success as they reap the fruits of their labor. From multi-million dollar mansions, champagne showers, and going on nationwide tours together, viewers will get to see members of the Clan stepping into their own. More from VIBE.com'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonGarcelle Beauvais Cast In Hulu's 'The Other Black Girl'WWE Superstars Bianca Belair...
Vibe

‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed For Season 3

Class remains in session for the students and staff at Abbott Elementary. According to a press release, ABC has officially renewed the comedy for a third season. The news was announced Wednesday (Jan. 11) by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. “The show is in its second year, and I think it just continues to grow creatively. In Season 2, which is what we’re watching, each of the characters are getting more dynamic and the situations are getting funnier. So there’s years for this show...
Vibe

Beyoncé, Quinta Brunson, And Angela Bassett Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

The NAACP Image Awards has unveiled its stacked list of 2023 nominees. ABC and Netflix lead the way with 28 and 15 nominations, respectively, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever becomes the film with the most nominations in the motion picture categories. The Golden Globe-winning hit comedy, Abbott Elementary earned nine nominations, making it the top-nominated series in the television + streaming categories. Notably, all five of the nominees for Entertainer of the Year are women—Mary J. Blige, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, and Zendaya. More from VIBE.com'Abbott Elementary' Renewed For Season 3Zendaya Scores First Golden Globe Win For 'Euphoria'Sheryl Lee Ralph...
Vibe

‘The Proud Family’ Returning For A “Louder And Prouder” Season 2

Disney+ has announced an even “louder and prouder” second season of the Emmy Award-winning Original series The Proud Family, set to premiere Wednesday (Feb. 1). In the follow up season from the millennial animated series — now acquired by the streaming app — Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., Holly Robinson Peete, Normani and more make guest appearances. More from VIBE.comJoyce Wrice Captivates New And Old Fans With 'Tiny Desk' PerformanceSalt-N-Pepa And Friends Are Ready To "Push It" On New Episode Of 'Celebrity Family Feud'Joyce Wrice Tapped To Sing Theme Song For 'Proud Family' Reboot According to a press...
Vibe

Rotimi Details Why He Left His G-Unit Record Deal In 2017

Rotimi recently revisited the topic of leaving his 2017 record deal with G-Unit. To clear up any speculations, the actor-singer explained that leaving Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s imprint was his own decision and that it was “all love.” As Rotimi is best known for his role as Dre in 50’s hit series Power, fans soon began to learn about the Maplewood, NJ-native’s musical side, following his departure from the show. With the support of Fif, Rotimi spent three years on the label after signing in 2014. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit50...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

Gangsta Boo Funeral And Memorial Details Revealed

Gangsta Boo’s untimely passing on Jan. 1 put a dark cloud over the Hip-Hop community and 2023 as a whole. Popular producer Drumma Boy has now shared details of her forthcoming funeral and memorial services. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace,” the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 9). “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence!” The celebration of life will take place on Friday (Jan. 13) from 7 p.m. “until” at Railgarten in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case. Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”More from VIBE.comJudge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure FundingAaliyah's Uncle Allegedly Continued Business With R. Kelly Despite Abusive RelationshipR. Kelly Issued Non-Disclosure Agreement To Aaliyah After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert

50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
OMAHA, NE
Vibe

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

Last year, speculations began to swarm social media that Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris were dating. After being spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood back in December, the pair have confirmed that they are indeed an item with an Instagram post. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Idris posted an IG story showing him and Harvey boo’d up as he kissed her cheek. On the image, he vaguely wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji].”More from VIBE.comKanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: ReportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For...
Vibe

50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has mastered the true art of creating multiple streams of revenue for himself. The multifaceted mogul has not only created some of the biggest TV series‘ that cable has seen, he’s also had success in the spirits market, fashion realm and of course, the music industry. However, 50 has revealed on Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he would’ve traded being in the spotlight with fellow G-Unit brethren Tony Yayo, so that he could have “did all of the business.”More from VIBE.com‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Janelle Monáe On Identifying As Non-Binary: “It’s About Honoring Your Truth”

Janelle Monáe is in the midst of “honoring” her truth. The non-binary actor, who made the announcement last year, explained their approach to spotlighting their identity and how it can help others. “I think it’s all about just honoring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like,” Monáe told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”More from VIBE.comHere's Why Whitney Houston Turned Down The Role Of Denise Huxtable On...
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

El DeBarge Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges

Early Sunday morning (Jan. 8) while at a gas station, El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, Calif. Local authorities took the soulful crooner into custody around 4 a.m. PT, according to TMZ. At the gas station, officers noticed his expired tags, but after approaching, they claim “an expandable metal baton [was] in plain sight.” More from VIBE.comShy Glizzy's Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged WomenGervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargeWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl Considering a baton is an illegal weapon, they began searching DeBarge’s vehicle and reportedly found pepper spray and narcotics,...
BURBANK, CA
Vibe

Tory Lanez Dad Says Megan Thee Stallion Has Been “Forgiven” By His Family

Tory Lanez’s father shared that he, Tory, and their family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion for her allegations that his son shot her. In an Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 12), Lanez’s dad, Sonstar Peterson, expressed on camera: “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Jussie Smollett...
Vibe

Quentin Miller Says He Never Had A “Good Experience” With Meek Mill

Quentin Miller is airing his grievances against Meek Mill. During a sit down with DJ VLAD, Miller spoke about his interactions with the Philadelphia rhymer and concluded that he “never got positive vibes from Meek.” The 33-year-old doubled down on his claims and expressed how disheartening it was to see everyone involved in the Drake and Meek ghostwriting issue, including figures like DJ Drama, squash the problem but leave him out in the process.   “It just felt like it was all worthless, it was all pointless,” Miller said, speaking of the beef between Drizzy and Mill. “Honestly, the Meek thing –...
Vibe

Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: Report

Kanye West has quietly become a married man, once again. TMZ reports that Ye tied the knot with one of his employees, Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The duo recently held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love, although the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates. More from VIBE.comLori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram PostGhostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem PlayerThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" West and Censori are said to have known each other for a few...
Vibe

Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
Vibe

Kenya Moore Regrets Not Signing Prenup Amid Divorce From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore emotionally discussed her pending divorce from Marc Daly as a guest on the Tamron Hall show. On Monday’s (Jan. 9) episode, the reality television star opened up with the daytime television host about her once-happy marriage. The 51-year-old model decided to separate from her Daly just three days after first appearing on Tamron Hall alongside him and their daughter Brooklyn in 2019.   “We were having problems and there was always this hope that we could get over it. You know, that we can go to counseling and it could be better and doing your show was like a highlight...
Vibe

Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Following Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

The date for Tory Lanez’s prison sentencing has been delayed, as the rapper recently revamped his legal team in anticipation of seeking an appeal for a new trial. The sentencing was pushed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 in order to give the Canadian’s new counsel a window of time to file motions on their client’s behalf. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez's "The Color Violet" Cracks Billboard Hot 100 Post-ConvictionTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerSoulja Boy Blasts Rap Community For Not Supporting Megan Thee Stallion Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, appeared in court on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for the first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Vibe

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy