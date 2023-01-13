Saweetie To Guest Star On ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2

Saweetie is set to guest star as herself in Bel-Air, season two.

Exclusively reported by Variety , the Bay Area representative will be featured in the first episode, airing on Peacock on Feb. 23, 2023. New episodes will stream every Thursday.

“It’s an honor to be here. Shout-out to the cast, they’re really dope. Good vibes,” she said in an Instagram story upload on Thursday morning (Jan. 12) announcing the news. The clip featured the excited “Back To The Streets” rapper on set with actors Olly Sholotan and Jabari Banks, who star in the series.

She wrote, “Hella excited to be a part of @belairpeacock @peacocktv season 2 dropping 2/23, ” on the timed upload.

A press release also announced Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin, and Riele Downs as recurring cast members for season two. McLinnn plays Doc Hightower, an AAU basketball coach, Martin, a character named Jackie, and Downs as Yazmin, the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy.

Additionally, Coco Jones, Jabari Banks, Olly Sholatan, Akira Akbar, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, and Jimmy Akingbola reprise their roles.

The pending season is described as follows:

“Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.”

Watch the official teaser below.