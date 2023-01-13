Mort's Rookie Notebook: v1

It's time to take a quick temperature check on the 2022 NBA Rookie class.

Disclaimer: This list consists of random observations that puts an emphasis on where a player is now. Any strengths or weaknesses presented are not necessarily going to follow these players as they develop.

Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren's physical profile is not just "impressive for his age" or "intriguing long-term". It's more "This 19-year-old teenager will make any Zeus statue blush". His wide shoulders, long arms, defined core strength, and overpowering athleticism is pure insanity right. freaking. now.

Even if Detroit should land Victor Wembanyama this June, pivoting off Duren makes even less sense. His rebounding, ability to run the floor, and overall potential should make for an intriguing long-term partnership with the Frenchman. This isn't to say it's going to happen, but let's refrain from putting Duren into the trade machine if Detroit wins the lottery.

Duren hasn't played since January 6th due to an ankle issue, which is worth keeping an eye on, especially given Detroit's potential incentive to lack in overall competitiveness. I think that's fair phrasing.

Jaden Ivey

Sticking with rookies in Detroit, Jaden Ivey has begun finding a balance between scoring and facilitating. Just as impressive physically as Duren, but in a different way, Ivey is looking more and more like a player who could take an absolutely wild second-year leap.

Ivey's past 10 games has been a mixed bag of production, and that's actually a good thing. He's struggled from the floor, hitting just over 40% overall, but he's gotten to the line over five times per game, while dropping 5.2 assists, and staying relevant as a spot-up 3-point shooter (48.3%).

We've reached a moment where Ivey is realizing he can exert his energy elsewhere when his shot isn't falling, and remain an asset on the court. He's disengaging from the narrative that his scoring is what makes him playable, which is good news for a Pistons team that's looking for most of their young core to take a step toward stardom.

Walker Kessler

I didn't want to say this, I truly didn't. But are we sure Walker Kessler couldn't turn into a perfectly suitable Rudy Gobert replacement, who is both younger and cheaper?

No, he won't reach Gobert levels defensively. That's obviously preposterous. But what if he becomes 60% of what Gobert was on that end while being more active offensively, and a more nimble finisher?

While blocks might be the most overrated indicator of defensive skill, Kessler is swatting a shot roughly every 10 minutes of court time, which is ridiculous. If anything, making a mental note of tracking Kessler over the next few years should rate high on everyone's list.

Well, perhaps not Minnesota's.

Paolo Banchero

It's wild how the discourse around Paolo Banchero has quieted down, but that's what happens when fans know what you can do. He is more or less a lock for 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists every single night, as well as a ton of self-creation.

Despite being just 35 games into his NBA career, he's no longer a surprise. Teams plan against him, he adjusts, and still somehow finds his way to a certain production level.

Banchero has failed to reach 15 points just twice this season, which further underlines his preposterous consistency at such a young age. The 20-year-old still has to iron out a few things, but he's getting a firm handle on what it means to deliver game in, and game out.

Tari Eason

Tari Eason, one of my personal favorites going into the draft last year, has had a rough last 11 games. The forward is hitting just 39.7% of his shits from the field, is attempting just 1.0 free throws per game, and looks noticeably slower and less energetic out there.

Given that we've reached the halfway point of the regular season, one might be inclined to just call it the rookie wall. It very well could be.

However, it could also have something to do with a role that seems undefined, which is only going to make a rookie wall hit that much harder. Eason seems to spend his time attacking the offensive glass, standing in the corner, or playing the role of opportunist. While the optimized version of Eason is a player you needn't call plays for, the onus is on Houston to find him avenues that can get him going. It's time to make a proper effort in getting his development going.

Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com , PBPStats , Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference . All salary information via Spotrac . All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook .

