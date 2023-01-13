Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
MyWabashValley.com
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage Tweets for First Time Following Neck Injury
The wide receiver left Monday's game on a stretcher. Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage had to leave Monday night’s game vs. the Cowboys on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head and neck area. After the game, Tampa Bay said Gage had movement in his extremities but was going to stay in the hospital overnight for further monitoring.
MyWabashValley.com
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America’s Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
MyWabashValley.com
Sean Payton Confirms Interviews With Broncos, Texans, Panthers
The former Saints coach can begin interviewing with teams on Tuesday. Sean Payton is one of the hottest names on the market for teams looking for a new head coach, as four teams have reportedly requested to interview the former Saints coach. On Monday, Payton confirmed interest from three of those teams.
MyWabashValley.com
Report: Jets Meet With Nathaniel Hackett for OC Opening
He and the Broncos ‘parted ways’ in December before he could finish his first full season as head coach. The Jets are “currently meeting” with a potential candidate for their offensive coordinator opening: Nathaniel Hackett, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The Broncos announced the day...
MyWabashValley.com
AP source: Titans hiring Niners’ Ran Carthon as new GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, giving the NFL nine minority GMs among the league’s 32 franchises. The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning...
MyWabashValley.com
Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. The same can not be said for some of his offensive staff. The team on Tuesday announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years.
MyWabashValley.com
2023 NFL Draft Order Following Wild-Card Playoffs
Six more picks were cemented after the weekend’s results. Wild Card weekend ended on Monday with six more teams getting eliminated from the NFL playoffs. That means the NFL draft order is now set through pick No. 24, as the six eliminated teams will now turn their focus to the offseason.
MyWabashValley.com
Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan president to say he’s staying
Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL. “I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel.”
MyWabashValley.com
Divisional Playoff Rankings: Tough Matchup for Dak Prescott
The Cowboys dominated against Tampa Bay, but the 49ers present a much greater challenge. The divisional round of the 2022 NFL postseason is here, and it comes with a few surprises in my player rankings. Dak Prescott, who accounted for five touchdowns and 36.6 fantasy points last week in Tampa, is dead last among quarterbacks. That’s due to a brutal road matchup against the Niners, who allowed the fifth-fewest points to the position.
