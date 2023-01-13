ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Indian food is an ever-popular cuisine in America. There are restaurants all over the country that serve up some of the best dishes in the world, like garlic naan, biryani, and spicy curries.

Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state. The website states, "This is an all-time list of the Best Indian Eateries in each State according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the Indian category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

According to the list, the best Indian eatery in Arizona is City of Spice in Phoenix. There are tons of great reviews for the restaurant. One review states:

"I love this place, it is by far the best Indian restaurant in town. The mutton biryani is amazing it is my new favorite dish. This is wonderful family owned restaurant. This dishes they make are truly aromatic and spicy. I try and come out to this restaurant at lest once every couple of months. It's totally worth the trip every time."

The full list of each state's best Indian eatery can be found on Yelps's website .

