Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+
We’ll get to see the fallout of that Season 6 finale cliffhanger. Paramount+ has renewed SEAL Team for its seventh season. This news comes about two months after the aforementioned sixth season of the military drama ended.
Albany Herald
‘Shrinking’: Jason Segel Plays Therapist on Verge of Breakdown in Official Trailer (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27. The streamer revealed the official trailer (watch above) on Wednesday, January 18 for the series,...
Comments / 0