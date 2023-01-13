ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Second suspect arrested in connection with missing OK girl

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqLjo_0kDtDb4900

CYRIL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona and is currently being held in the Maricopa County Jail while awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. His wife Alysia Adams was arrested on two counts of child neglect on January 12.

Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues

Adams and her husband were caregivers for four-year-old Athena Brownfield, who went missing at approximately 2 p.m. on January 10. Investigators said that a postal carrier found Brownfield’s five-year-old sister outside her home and reported it to the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LV57d_0kDtDb4900
Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

The investigation into Athena’s whereabouts continues. Any information should be directed to the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 15

Kelly Boyd
3d ago

how long has he been in Arizona? could he have taken this child there? are they looking for her there as well as Oklahoma? sending prayers that this little girl is safe an unharmed

Reply(2)
15
Karla Martin
3d ago

Was wondering where the husband was during the time he & wife were taking care of these children. Where are the children’s biological parents?

Reply
6
Ensminger Mason
3d ago

I knew it wouldn't be long before he was arrested as well , now like @kellyboyd said are they gonna look in Arizona too, they need to check everywhere and bring her home 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
6
Related
kswo.com

OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield is ongoing. Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where she lived Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted the search of the home, though it is unclear exactly what they were hoping to find. No further updates have been given on the investigation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder

A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Edy Zoo

Oklahoma leads the country in domestic violence cases: Here is what the state is doing about it

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Domestic violence is a pervasive problem in Oklahoma, and the statistics are staggering. According to recent research, an estimated 49.1% of women and 40.7% of men in Oklahoma experience domestic abuse – physical, rape, or stalking – during their lifetimes. This is the highest percentage in the United States and places Oklahoma third nationwide for the number of women killed by male offenders in single-victim homicides.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
fox17.com

43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy