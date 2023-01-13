ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

UPDATE: Crash cleared near Arimo

ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area. Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.
ARIMO, ID
UPS driver dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on January 13, 2023, on southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the median. The truck then drove across the southbound lanes of I-15 onto the right shoulder and rolled off the roadway. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries. Traffic on I-15 was blocked for a short amount of time for the air ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho

The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees

POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE

