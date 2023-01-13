Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on January 13, 2023, on southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the median. The truck then drove across the southbound lanes of I-15 onto the right shoulder and rolled off the roadway. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries. Traffic on I-15 was blocked for a short amount of time for the air ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO