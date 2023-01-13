ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

What happened to the food hall inside Miami’s Brightline station? Here’s what we know

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm3ya_0kDtD7ri00

Citizens food hall at MiamiCentral was supposed to be an oasis of quick eating at downtown’s newest business, leisure, dining and transportation hub.

But now it’s behind bars.

The food hall at the station, which is home to Miami’s Brightline station as well as a stop for Metrorail and Metromover and a future stop for Tri-Rail, is closed.

A metal grate separates would-be customers from such restaurants as Umami Burger, Krispy Rice and Cindy Lou’s Cookies.

In 2021, the food hall was taken over by ghost kitchen company C3 , created by Miami developer Sam Nazarian, whose SBE hospitality group founded SLS Hotels and Residences. Brands like 800 Degrees Wood-fired Kitchen, a franchise of the Udonis Haslem-Dwyane Wade-owned restaurant in Aventura, moved in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCRqo_0kDtD7ri00
Cindy Lou’s Cookies owner Cindy Kruse says her cookies will be available when the food hall reopens.

Now, everything is on hold. The C3 website is down, and a spokesperson for Brightline confirmed the food hall is closed but said the plan is to reopen it again when the company’s new Orlando station opens. The 37,350-square-foot station, located in Orlando International Airport’s new 80,000-square-foot Terminal C, is expected to open in 2023.

Cindy Kruse of Cindy Lou’s Cookies said via email that the food hall shut down due to low traffic. That could change with the opening of the Orlando station.

When it does reopen, “Cindy Lou’s will definitely be there,” she said, “along with the other C3 concepts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfVUK_0kDtD7ri00
MiamiCentral station in downtown Miami. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

What’s good, what’s bad, what’s new: The only guide you need to Miami food halls

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them

From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Savvy Sliders is Bringing Its Famous Chicken Fingers and Gourmet Sliders to Tamarac

Midwestern favorite Savvy Sliders is opening a location in Tamarac. The city commission approved the special exception and variances for the 2,149 sq. ft. fast food restaurant and drive-through lane at 2400 West Commercial Blvd. at the Jan. 11 meeting. Michael Pinnell from Stonefield Engineering, who represents Savvy Sliders, said...
TAMARAC, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Meet Miami and Palm Beach’s Real Estate Rising Stars of 2023

Often celebrated for its tropical climate, notable sunsets, and sizzling food and nightlife scene, the South Florida region has long been a go-to vacation destination. But for people looking to live — or acquire an additional property — in Miami or one of its neighboring cities, agents are a guiding light through a real estate market that has recently seen spiking interest rates and an increase in condominiums in contrast to single-family homes. Six 35-and-under agents who have already achieved great success and show the promise of even more — Spencer Schlager, Jordan Karp, Karen Elmir, Dovi Ettedgui, Scott Shuffield, and...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

7 unique and historic places in Miami you must visit

Historic places in Miami and cultural diversity make it an incredible spot to explore. Sure, there’s nothing like Miami’s beaches and electric nightlife, but its historic attractions make it even more of a centerpiece in Florida. Whether you’re planning a visit to the magical city or are already here and looking for a way to pass time, you must check out the history of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants

Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment

Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Dozens of bicyclists take over Miami streets, highway during Wheels Up, Guns Down

MIAMI - Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon and evening to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.At around 4:40 p.m. the riders had made their way onto SR 826, affecting traffic. They got off the highway again and then got on again. At 4:54 p.m. the riders were off the highway again and had stopped in the middle of a Miami Gardens street. Images did not show police units in the area. Riders eventually took to the streets again and began riding. CBS4 cameras caught...
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
54K+
Followers
989
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy