Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

AP: Clemson men’s basketball ranked for first time in 2 years

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Clemson men’s basketball is ranked for the first time in two years after a historic ACC start. According to the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, Clemson took the No. 19 spot for week 11. The team earned a hard-fought win...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Wren High School football coach and AD Jeff Tate to retire

PIEDMONT, S.C. — After 42 years in high school athletics, Wren's Jeff Tate will retire as the school's head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year. Tate spent the past 15 years at Wren, his alma mater, leading the Hurricanes to an 111-67 record...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Funeral services held for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy in her hometown

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, was held in her hometown of Toccoa on Wednesday. The service was held at First Baptist Church of Toccoa where with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating. The University of Georgia Football Team and Staff and past and present Stephens County High Cheerleading Teams served as honorary pallbearers.
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
GREENVILLE, SC
Kristen Walters

New local bakery opens in South Carolina

A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville mentoring collaborative

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. SLED is investigating after a suspect was shot inside...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Four Legged Friends: Nikita

A cold front brings rain showers late this evening and Thursday morning. Cooler temps with plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. The Blood Connection is teaming up with hospitals asking for blood donations in the Upstate. The organization says just one donation can help save three lives. 75 years of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down

SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Girls on the Run spring registration open

Ahkeem Thompson is charged with attempted murder after attacking a woman with shower curtain rod. Thompson is also accused of stabbing victim with pocket knife. Johnny Dalton has been arrested for beating his friend, Andrew Helms, to death. Helms was hit in the face, chest, and abdomen, resulting in blunt force trauma.
GREENVILLE, SC

