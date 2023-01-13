Read full article on original website
Former Clemson QB commits to new college home
A former Clemson quarterback has found another college home. Taisun Phommachanh announced via social media Monday night that he has committed to transfer to UMass. Phommachanh played at Clemson from (...)
AP: Clemson men’s basketball ranked for first time in 2 years
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Clemson men’s basketball is ranked for the first time in two years after a historic ACC start. According to the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, Clemson took the No. 19 spot for week 11. The team earned a hard-fought win...
Gamecocks coach, Clemson professor earn spots on star-studded list of most influential Black Americans
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drew Lanham, a wildlife professor for Clemson University and MacArthur genius grant recipient, said he found his name on The Root 100′s list of most influential Black Americans “quite by accident.”. “In past years, I’ve seen the list and noted who was on...
Wren High School football coach and AD Jeff Tate to retire
PIEDMONT, S.C. — After 42 years in high school athletics, Wren's Jeff Tate will retire as the school's head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year. Tate spent the past 15 years at Wren, his alma mater, leading the Hurricanes to an 111-67 record...
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First spoke with the mother of UGA football player Devin Willock who was killed in a crash along with football staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County. The...
Funeral services held for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy in her hometown
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, was held in her hometown of Toccoa on Wednesday. The service was held at First Baptist Church of Toccoa where with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating. The University of Georgia Football Team and Staff and past and present Stephens County High Cheerleading Teams served as honorary pallbearers.
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
South Carolina Woman 'Pinching' Herself After $200,000 Lottery Win
She learned she won big while picking up another Powerball ticket.
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations
CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
New local bakery opens in South Carolina
A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. SLED is investigating after a suspect was shot inside...
Four Legged Friends: Nikita
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
South Carolina coroner investigating after person found dead in burned vehicle
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that an investigation has been started on Sunday.
Girls on the Run spring registration open
