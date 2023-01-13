TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, was held in her hometown of Toccoa on Wednesday. The service was held at First Baptist Church of Toccoa where with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating. The University of Georgia Football Team and Staff and past and present Stephens County High Cheerleading Teams served as honorary pallbearers.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO