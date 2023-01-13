ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

72nd Annual Versailles Poultry Days theme announced

By Carlos Mathis
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Versailles Poultry Days Festival has announced their theme for the 2023 festival.

According to our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate , festival organizers have chosen “Chilly Willy Wonka and the Chicken Factory” as the 2023 Poultry Days Festival theme.

Stay Safe: Ohio EMA offers rebates for tornado shelters

The Daily Advocate says the theme is utilizing the “Chilly Willy” orange drink, which comes with every chicken dinner at the festival. Additionally, the 1971 movie, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was included to merge into the theme.

Matt Poeppelman, the chairman of Poultry Days, has been on the board of directors for 6 years and is the co-owner of Poeppelman Materials and PEPCON in Bradford.

I chose a theme that community members and parade participants could easily visualize as part of their festival decorations. Along with that, we have a few big surprises related to the theme that will be revealed closer to the festival!

Festival Chairman Matt Poeppelman
Shop Local: Shelby County small businesses discuss local impact on county’s 204th birthday

The festival will take place in Versailles from June 9 to June 11. Parade registration will open a few months before the festival here .

If you have any questions, you are asked to email PoultryDaysChairman@gmail.com for further assistance.

