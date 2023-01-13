Read full article on original website
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
KATV
North Little Rock Animal Shelter talks about its greatest needs for the shelter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Adam Tindall, Director of the North Little Rock Animal Shelter talks about his day to day duties, plus the greatest needs for the shelter. For more information on the North Little Rock Animal Shelter, click here.
KATV
38-year-old woman missing from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police announced they are looking for a missing woman. According to police Crystal Godfrey was last seen in Little Rock. Godfrey is described at five feet six inches and weighs 135 pounds. If anyone has information on where she could be please reach...
KATV
One shot dead in downtown North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police announced on Tuesday afternoon they are actively investigating a homicide. According to the police the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Broadway. When police arrived they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was then pronounced dead...
Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead
Police conducting homicide investigation Monday evening in west Little Rock
LRPD locate missing 38-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has located a woman who was missing from Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
KATV
KARK reporter dead after motorcycle collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 22-year-old reporter at the start of her career died Monday after getting into a motorcycle collision in Little Rock. Haven Hughes, a recent graduate of Henderson State University, had just started at KARK News in August 2022 and loved sharing Arkansas news. On Monday...
KATV
Two victims bound by duck tape during a home invasion in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released information about a home invasion that occurred in western Jefferson County. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ashley Road on Tuesday. Upon the arrival of the deputies there were two women who explained that while they were sleeping their...
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
KATV
36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
KATV
Our House expanding with new construction
Our House empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life. Operating for 35 years now, Our House is expanding with new construction. Executive Director Ben Goodwin said they offer a wide range of services, including an accredited child development center, which...
Arkansas police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
LRPD: 2 found dead after man shoots and kills woman & himself
Details released from the Little Rock police show that a man shot and killed a woman before killing himself Monday evening.
KATV
Silver Alert issued for 53-year-old Faulkner County man has been inactivated
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Monday morning that Berry Lee Wilson from Conway is missing. Police said the last known place Wilson was at was 811 German Lane near the Bear's Den gas station. He has been missing since 11 p.m. on Jan. 15. Wilson...
KATV
Police searching for missing 34-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police are seeking information regarding a missing 34-year-old woman. Police said that Krystyna Nwachukwu was last seen in Little Rock on Sunday. Nwachukwu was seen in a 2007 tan Chevrolet Suburban with AR license plate number AJX39H. She is described as a Black...
KATV
NLRPD responding to armed subject barricaded in a residence
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police are currently on the scene of a subject barricaded in a residence. On Wednesday at around 1:55 a.m., officers received reports of a disturbance with a weapon at the 4700 block of Locust Street. Police said that officers were informed upon...
KATV
15-year-old Little Rock capital murder suspect in custody, US Marshals Service says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder in Little Rock was arrested Wednesday, the United States Marshals Service said. Tyler Bland had been sought by local and federal authorities since being developed as a suspect in the city's 81st and final homicide of 2022. U.S....
KATV
UAMS joins community collaboration to create green spaces at Little Rock schools
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Wednesday that the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health has received funding from the National Institutes of Health to support the Little Rock Green Schoolyard Initiative. “This is a great opportunity and speaks to the...
Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
