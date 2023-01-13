ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

38-year-old woman missing from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police announced they are looking for a missing woman. According to police Crystal Godfrey was last seen in Little Rock. Godfrey is described at five feet six inches and weighs 135 pounds. If anyone has information on where she could be please reach...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One shot dead in downtown North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police announced on Tuesday afternoon they are actively investigating a homicide. According to the police the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Broadway. When police arrived they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was then pronounced dead...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

LRPD locate missing 38-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has located a woman who was missing from Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

KARK reporter dead after motorcycle collision in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 22-year-old reporter at the start of her career died Monday after getting into a motorcycle collision in Little Rock. Haven Hughes, a recent graduate of Henderson State University, had just started at KARK News in August 2022 and loved sharing Arkansas news. On Monday...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Our House expanding with new construction

Our House empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life. Operating for 35 years now, Our House is expanding with new construction. Executive Director Ben Goodwin said they offer a wide range of services, including an accredited child development center, which...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Police searching for missing 34-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police are seeking information regarding a missing 34-year-old woman. Police said that Krystyna Nwachukwu was last seen in Little Rock on Sunday. Nwachukwu was seen in a 2007 tan Chevrolet Suburban with AR license plate number AJX39H. She is described as a Black...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NLRPD responding to armed subject barricaded in a residence

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police are currently on the scene of a subject barricaded in a residence. On Wednesday at around 1:55 a.m., officers received reports of a disturbance with a weapon at the 4700 block of Locust Street. Police said that officers were informed upon...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

