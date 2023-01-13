Read full article on original website
Wed 9 AM | Open Lands Day gives rare chance to visit Rogue River Preserve
Yes, it has a catchy name, but the Rogue River is famous around the world for other reasons, too. Its clear water, natural beauty, and fish runs are among the attractions. And work goes on to not only preserve the good things, but enhance them as well. The Rogue River...
Britt Festival announces more performers for its 2023 lineup
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Britt Festival is advancing its 2023 musical performances lineup. Today the annual music festival announced that the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 with California reggae band Rebelution will perform on the Britt stage August 27. The Britt Music & Arts Festival (Britt) says that show also includes Britt favorite, Iration, plus The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle.
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
Tue 9:25 | After the Mail Tribune closes: opening new news organizations
This is a rough time for journalism, especially in the newspaper business. The Mail Tribune of Medford proved the point beyond any doubt when it announced the end of its run--in any form--effective Friday the 13th of January. The paper had already ceased to be a "paper," going digital-only last...
Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon
Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
Things to Do in Bandon, Oregon
Places to visit in Bandon, OR. There are plenty of things to do in Bandon, Oregon. You can explore the city’s historic buildings and museums, enjoy the beach, and shop in the charming Old Town district. The city is home to a variety of restaurants, as well. The beautiful...
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY
An investigation is underway in downtown Roseburg following a shooting Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
OnePeak Medical – Redefining Primary Health Care in the Klamath Basin!
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
Animal abuse case arraignment for Rogue River couple has 17 criminal counts each
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple has 17 counts of criminal charges to address in court for an animal neglect case. 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 62-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton had arraignments today in Jackson County Circuit Court. Police say they found dead and neglected animals at the Hamilton's...
Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
Bald eagle takes flight after treatment at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Recently, a bald eagle from Emigrant lake near Ashland was brought into Wildlife Images that was seizing and having problems. Taking a closer look, the staff at Wildlife Images found that the eagle's crop was full of garbage, including plastic and paper. The staff at...
