An investigation is underway in downtown Roseburg following a shooting Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO