KXLY

Family finances: Paying down your credit card debt is a good New Year’s resolution

Carrying a balance has always been costly, but it’s particularly expensive now. The average credit card interest rate in mid-December was 19.42%, the highest rate since 1992. As the Federal Reserve Board continues to raise short-term interest rates to throttle inflation, average rates could rise even higher, says Ted Rossman, credit card analyst for Bankrate.com, which tracks interest rates for consumer loans.
Reuters

China's Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-COVID" policy.
Reuters

China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors.

