Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
KXLY
Family finances: Paying down your credit card debt is a good New Year’s resolution
Carrying a balance has always been costly, but it’s particularly expensive now. The average credit card interest rate in mid-December was 19.42%, the highest rate since 1992. As the Federal Reserve Board continues to raise short-term interest rates to throttle inflation, average rates could rise even higher, says Ted Rossman, credit card analyst for Bankrate.com, which tracks interest rates for consumer loans.
China's Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-COVID" policy.
China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors.
Comments / 0