Meow Wolf: Immersive, interactive art exhibit to hit Grapevine Mills Mall this summer

A 29,000-square-foot immersive and interactive art experience will hit the Grapevine Mills Mall this summer — featuring 30 Texas-based artists who will share their creative vision.

Meow Wolf — an arts and entertainment company out of Santa Fe, New Mexico — is taking its brand of fantastical storytelling and exploration to North Texas via a museum built on a cooperative of artists.

“Creative thinking is essential to solving the challenges of our time,” the company said on its website. “As Meow Wolf grows into new locations, we acknowledge that each community is unique. We start with listening to the needs of the local creative community before engaging in a significant way.”

The museum is at 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy. and it is the fourth Meow Wolf permanent exhibit in the country.

“The countdown is on to our opening this summer!” said Kelly Schwartz, general manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “We are hiring like mad and the construction barriers that have been put up at Grapevine Mills can barely hold the collective imagination within. I can’t wait for you to see what we are creating for you.”

The Grapevine location will also host local vendors, a retail space, and space for live performances by local and up-and-coming musicians. The space will also host events for youth and community members, the company said.

The arts company was started in 2008 by a cadre of “graphic designers, technologists, writers, fabricators, painters, sculptors, musicians, rat gang leaders, and shoplifters,” according to its website.

“Our world and communities face economic, environmental, and social justice challenges, and we believe artists and imaginative thinkers have the capacity to re-envision solutions,” the company declares on its website.