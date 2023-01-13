Read full article on original website
All the new direct flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Slow-moving snowstorm dumps 8 inches in Denver. How much did you get?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
denverite.com
Has Denver plowed your street yet?
Unfortunately, we can’t tell you if the city has plowed your exact street yet. But snow is still falling, and that means plows are still out and about and you can track them online (or look out your window). If you click on the individual plows, you can see a history of where they’ve been already even if it doesn’t look like it.
denverite.com
Denver’s Wah Gwaan Brewing Company will close its taproom at the end of January
Denver has a shortage of Black-owned breweries. And now, one of those, the Jamaican taproom Wah Gwaan Brewing Company, will be shuttering its doors at the end of the month. When the business opened 18 months ago at 925 W. 8th Ave., the owners hoped to create a space for community events and education. The goal was to launch a laidback brewery but also ignite social change within the craft-brew industry.
denverite.com
Denver’s McNichols building overnight shelter will stay open through Friday morning. Rec centers will re-open Thursday
On Tuesday night, officials opened the McNichols building in Civic Center Park to make sure anyone who wants to sleep inside has somewhere to go. On Wednesday, the city announced that spot will stay open until 8 a.m. on Friday morning, at the earliest. There’s a chance of more snow Friday night.
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
denverite.com
Denver’s buying a hotel with 95 rooms to house people experiencing homelessness
The Stay Inn in northeast Denver will turn into housing for people experiencing homelessness. City Council approved the $9 million purchase Tuesday. The city plans to use the hotel and its 95 rooms, located at 12033 E. 38th Ave., for supportive housing with social services like therapy and nursing care for people experiencing homelessness.
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday and Wednesday
A winter storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday.
denverite.com
“Esta Nevando Baby Baby”: DeVotchka and Calexico members dropped a super-cute snow-day music video with puppets
Years ago, Shawn King, drummer for the legacy Denver band DeVotchKa, wrote a snow-day song for his kid: “Esta Nevando Baby Baby.”. Soon, he was up to his neck making an animated music video. A friend, who builds puppets, offered to contribute. King recruited Brian Lopez of the indie-rock band Calexico to sing the song in Spanish, and they put it on Spotify.
This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
Yelp found the top all-you-can-eat joint in every state.
denverite.com
Remember how landlords need to register for a license? It could be going better
Denver has roughly 25,000 multi-unit residential rental properties that had to be licensed by Jan. 1, 2023. So far, just 1,955 of those units have been, according to the latest numbers from the city. Now landlords who own multi-unit buildings and who haven’t registered could pay for it in the...
Multiple road closures, major travel issues in Colorado due to winter weather
Major travel issues are present in Northeast Colorado due to a snowstorm that has hit the area. If headed to this part of the state, proceed with caution and prepare for potential delays. Some of the roads impacted by closures in the northeast include Colorado 52, Colorado 14, Colorado 113,...
denverite.com
Denver’s largest January snowstorm since 1992 could’ve been a lot worse
The snow that fell overnight registered at 7.7 inches at Denver International Airport — where the city’s official measurements are taken — making it Denver’s largest January snowstorm since 1992, according to the National Weather Service. But it could have been a lot worse. A last-minute...
denverite.com
Denver forecast: 5 to 9 inches of snow, chance of plowing.
UPDATE: Almost 8 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport, making it the city’s worst snow storm since January 1992. Read more here. Our original story follows below. Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the city’s rec centers will not be open Wednesday, Jan....
Suspected street racer, drunk driver involved in crash that injured 7 people in Colorado
A crash involving a suspected street racer and a drunk driver left seven people injured in Denver early on Saturday morning, according to officials from the Denver Police Department (DPD). Police and crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue at about...
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
denverite.com
Departing Denver Councilmember Robin Kniech wants to pass the torch to Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez
Denver City Councilmembers are not appointees. The people elect them. Yet Councilmember Robin Kniech has a very clear vision of who she wants to take her place in the City Council chambers: Democratic State Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez. Gonzales-Gutierrez will be the only candidate Kniech plans to endorse for an At...
denverite.com
Denver Public Schools is having a real snow day Wednesday!
Kids, grab your hot chocolate and blanket and break out your sled. The snow is here, and it’s not stopping anytime soon. Denver Public Schools has declared a snow day on Wednesday, Jan. 18. That means no clubs, no sports, no class for the students. And for adults, there’s...
