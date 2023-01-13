ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Has Denver plowed your street yet?

Unfortunately, we can’t tell you if the city has plowed your exact street yet. But snow is still falling, and that means plows are still out and about and you can track them online (or look out your window). If you click on the individual plows, you can see a history of where they’ve been already even if it doesn’t look like it.
Denver’s Wah Gwaan Brewing Company will close its taproom at the end of January

Denver has a shortage of Black-owned breweries. And now, one of those, the Jamaican taproom Wah Gwaan Brewing Company, will be shuttering its doors at the end of the month. When the business opened 18 months ago at 925 W. 8th Ave., the owners hoped to create a space for community events and education. The goal was to launch a laidback brewery but also ignite social change within the craft-brew industry.
Stolen pigs returned to owners

After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
Denver’s buying a hotel with 95 rooms to house people experiencing homelessness

The Stay Inn in northeast Denver will turn into housing for people experiencing homelessness. City Council approved the $9 million purchase Tuesday. The city plans to use the hotel and its 95 rooms, located at 12033 E. 38th Ave., for supportive housing with social services like therapy and nursing care for people experiencing homelessness.
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS

I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
“Esta Nevando Baby Baby”: DeVotchka and Calexico members dropped a super-cute snow-day music video with puppets

Years ago, Shawn King, drummer for the legacy Denver band DeVotchKa, wrote a snow-day song for his kid: “Esta Nevando Baby Baby.”. Soon, he was up to his neck making an animated music video. A friend, who builds puppets, offered to contribute. King recruited Brian Lopez of the indie-rock band Calexico to sing the song in Spanish, and they put it on Spotify.
Denver forecast: 5 to 9 inches of snow, chance of plowing.

UPDATE: Almost 8 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport, making it the city’s worst snow storm since January 1992. Read more here. Our original story follows below. Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the city’s rec centers will not be open Wednesday, Jan....
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead

Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
Denver Public Schools is having a real snow day Wednesday!

Kids, grab your hot chocolate and blanket and break out your sled. The snow is here, and it’s not stopping anytime soon. Denver Public Schools has declared a snow day on Wednesday, Jan. 18. That means no clubs, no sports, no class for the students. And for adults, there’s...
