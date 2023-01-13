Read full article on original website
Cate Blanchett Reacts to ‘TÁR’ Lesbian Icon Status: ‘Yeah, Baby!’
Cate Blanchett is basking in the admiration of queer “TÁR” fans. Oscar winner Blanchett, who recently was awarded a Golden Globe for her turn as fictional queer conductor Lydia Tár, reacted to her status as a lesbian icon. “Yeah, baby! That’s so nice,” Blanchett said during an interview with Attitude Magazine alongside co-star Nina Hoss. “Don’t know what it means but it’s nice. Yeah, cool, I’ll take it.” (Video is below.) Blanchett has also starred in famous LGBTQ+ films like Todd Haynes’ “Carol” and Richard Eyre’s “Notes on a Scandal.” The iconic actress addressed how “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field avoided stereotypes when it came...
NME
Tom Cruise helped ‘Tár’ director save debut film from Harvey Weinstein
Tár director Todd Field has recalled how actor Tom Cruise helped to save his debut film from Harvey Weinstein. Field knew Cruise from the time they starred together in Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 film, Eyes Wide Shut and sought out advice from his former co-star after his debut film was acquired by Weinstein’s company Miramax.
Critics Choice Awards Analysis: Five Key Takeaways
How much should Oscar-watchers read into the results of Sunday night’s 28th Critics Choice Awards? One school of thought says “not much.” After all, the Critics Choice Awards are determined by the Critics Choice Association, an organization comprising some 500 broadcast, radio and online critics and entertainment journalists based primarily in the United States — including, full disclosure, yours truly — whereas the Oscars are determined by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, an organization comprising some 10,000 people based all around the world who actually work on movies. In order words, there is zero overlap.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritics Choice Awards:...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Wore a Revealing Two-Piece Outfit That Will Make You Do Double Takes
Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood. A red carpet appearance for Dakota Johnson means a memorable fashion moment that will be talked about for years to come. Back in October 2019, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the Academy...
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes
Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hauser and...
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Brendan Fraser Recalls Scene He Filmed That Made Him Rethink His Entire Career
Brendan Fraser reveals which one of his scenes made him rethink his entire career.
Why Aubrey Plaza Wants to See More Female Antiheroes in Film
The ‘Emily the Criminal’ star opened up to ‘W’ magazine about complicated female leads.
Christina Applegate wears a statement manicure to 2023 Critics Choice Awards
The "Dead To Me" actress wore the names "Jen" and "Judy" on her nails.
Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors
The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six. Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast, taking over from actor Taye Diggs, who hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony. Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read the full winners list below, and click...
Seth Rogen Calls Out The CW During Its Critics' Choice Awards Coverage
"Get another hour. It can’t be that expensive," Rogen remarked before he called out the network by name on Sunday.
TODAY.com
Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable with receding red hair in pic from new series
Robert Downey Jr. looked nearly unrecognizable after undergoing a physical transformation for his role in the upcoming HBO spy series "The Sympathizer." The "Iron Man" star, 57, was spotted on the series' set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 11, wearing a curly red wig with a receding hairline. The actor also had bleached eyebrows, which added to his shocking change of appearance.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
In Style
Margot Robbie Slipped into a Slinky Versace Gown While Walking the 'Babylon' Red Carpet
Margot Robbie continues to raise the bar, and we simply can't get enough. From custom blush pink Chanel gowns to floor-sweeping Valentino dresses, Robbie has effortlessly (and unfailingly) elevated her style one premiere after the other — and apparently, it’s just the beginning. On the latest stop of her fashion tour, she posed in a slinky Versace gown for the Babylon premiere in Sydney, Australia.
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell Movie Star, Dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in Rome. No cause of death has been cited. In September she had had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall, but she recovered and competed for a Senate seat in Italy’s elections held last year in September, though she did not win. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe...
NME
Disney+ announces release date for romance K-drama ‘Call It Love’
Disney+ has announced a release date for its forthcoming original K-drama Call It Love, starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang. According to a press release, Call It Love will premiere exclusively on the streaming service beginning February 22. The series will follow Sim Woojoo (played by Lee), who is kicked out of her family home by her father’s mistress. Over the course of the series, Woojoo ends up falling in love with Dongjin (played by Kim), the son of her father’s mistress.
Here's what to viewers can expect to see on '1923' when it returns to screens after its midseason break
The stakes have never been higher for the Duttons and their ranch. Insider breaks down the jam-packed trailer for the rest of this season of "1923."
NPR
You will not be betrayed by 'The Traitors'
The new Peacock competition series The Traitors, all 10 episodes of which are now streaming, is goofy, hyperdramatic, suspenseful and pretty entertaining. The basic structure is this: 20 contestants are sequestered in a castle. Three of them are designated by the show as traitors. Viewers know which three, and the three are aware of each other and meet privately, but their identities are a secret to the rest of the group. Each round, there are two eliminations. One comes when the traitors choose someone to "murder," which they do by slipping a note under their door. The other comes when the entire group sits around a table and votes somebody out (everybody votes, traitors included).
NME
What time is ‘The Last Of Us’ on HBO and Sky?
HBO’s highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last Of Us premieres this month. Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection. The series is created...
