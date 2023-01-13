NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties

Read full article on original website
Related
This is only a test: Dominion Energy to test sirens at Lake Murray Dam on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy will conduct its annual test of the inundation siren system at Lake Murray Dam at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The test should last about three minutes and includes 10 rotating sirens across Richland and Lexington counties. The inundation siren system alerts surrounding...
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
CSX working on tracks near Santee, closing crossings along SC Hwy 6 for 3-5 days
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — CSX Transportation will be doing maintenance work on track near the Santee Lakes. Railroad crossings in the area are expected to be closed for 3-5 days, depending on the weather, equipment, or any other unforeseen circumstances. Work will start on Jan. 16 and is expected to finish on Feb. 3, 2023.
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
live5news.com
SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox29.com
Watch: US veteran takes down knife-wielding man in South Carolina Walmart
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Walmart shoppers, including a military veteran, were captured on video helping to subdue a man waving around a knife and threatening people at a store in South Carolina. The incident was reported on Jan. 4 at a Walmart store in the city of Columbia, according to local...
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
Here's what's happening at Lexington Medical Center's Chapin Urgent Care
CHAPIN, S.C. — A Facebook post has people talking about changes coming to the Lexington Medical Center Chapin Urgent Care. Chapin resident Tammy Moen, along with hundreds of others on Facebook, have been trying to separate fact from fiction on what's happening to the Chapin Urgent Care run by Lexington Medical Center.
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
Scavenger hunt in Elloree aims to encourage foot traffic on Cleveland Street
ELLOREE, S.C. — A scavenger hunt in Elloree aims to encourage more support of its local businesses along Cleveland Street. “I think it’s a great idea. I think it will give parents and children something to do together," said Elloree resident Marlene Leone. There is a list of...
Renovations to downtown Pinewood Depot aim to clean up, attract people to area
PINEWOOD, S.C. — Renovations to the Pinewood Depot are underway, with the goal of cleaning up downtown and attracting more people to the area. "When things look good, people feel better about it," former mayor Jackie Spann explained about his help in creating renovation plans. "When you put a little paint on something, you add to that quality of life that people feel."
Packing company will spend $15M for new South Carolina plant with taxpayer help
(The Center Square) — An Elkhart, Indiana-based company that designs and manufactures custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions will spend $15 million to establish operations in Lee County. Engineered Foam Packaging will create 53 new jobs as part of the project, its first South Carolina location. The Coordinating...
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
WMBF
Human remains found in Darlington County, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Deputies are investigating alongside the South Carolina...
2nd Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident’s September death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest after a Darlington County long-term care facility resident died in September 2022, according to authorities. As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested a second employee, Myasia Toya McCoy, of Darlington, Thursday afternoon and charged her with abuse or neglect […]
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0