Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kprl.com
Paso Robles City Council 01.17.2023
Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. Toinght, at the meeting’s outset. The council will make a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Last week, you may remember, the council held an emergency meeting to discuss the storm. Assistant city manager Chris Huot said...
kprl.com
Dr. King Proclamation at PR Council Meeting 01.18.2023
At the Paso Robles city council meeting last night, a proclamation for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sharon Williams of the Martin Luther King, Jr. committee accepted the official proclamation. Monday, the committee produced an event celebrating Dr. King at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. There will also...
Letter: Community schools are not ‘designed to separate the child from the parents’
– I applaud the Paso Robles Joint Union School District application for a California Community Schools Partnership grant. I hope they will be successful. As Peter Byrne correctly notes in his letter on Jan. 12, one of the key goals is to “seamlessly involve teachers and parents in decision-making.” It is absolutely not “designed to separate the child from the parents,” in contrast, by providing services intended to support the entire family, the goal is to promote more family involvement in the school and in the child’s education. Give this a chance. We can certainly use the extra funding.
kprl.com
PR City New Website 01.18.2023
At last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, assistant city manager Chris Huot introduced the city’s new website. Huot says you’ll be able to see the design later this week. The new website has a different look to it. That new city website will be going up later this week.
kprl.com
Dr. King Event 01.17.2023
Yesterday was a national holiday to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s a day to remember the teachings of the great civil rights leader and orator, Dr. Martin Luther King. In Paso Robles several hundred people gathered at the downtown city park to honor Dr....
kprl.com
Vina Robles 01.18.2023
Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band is returning to Paso Robles this summer. Tickets go on sale at ten this morning on the Vina Robles website. His concert tour opens in Temecula, and stops in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Eugne and Bend Oregon in May and June of this year.
Catastrophic flooding caught on camera in Los Osos as officials survey damage
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal was joined by state and local officials to tour catastrophic storm damage in Los Osos and Morro Bay.
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday
Ongoing rainfall this weekend on the Central Coast has caused continuous flooding. The post State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
kprl.com
Sound Off – Wed 01/18/2023 – Lauren D. McCoy & Bernadette Bernardi
Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade. Sound...
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Police chase and helicopter search into Arroyo Grande
Authorities followed the woman from Santa Maria on northbound HWY 101. Neighbors may have heard police helicopters in the Five Cities area at the same time who were assisting in the search.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8
On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant. On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
calcoastnews.com
Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room
Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire. The post Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
Update: Paso Robles man dies after crash on Highway 46 West
An officer administered CPR on 70-year-old man but was unable to save him, the CHP said.
UPDATE: Paso Robles man pronounced dead at scene of crash off Hwy 46
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash near Paso Robles shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 46.
Comments / 0