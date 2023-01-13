ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Paso Robles City Council 01.17.2023

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. Toinght, at the meeting’s outset. The council will make a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Last week, you may remember, the council held an emergency meeting to discuss the storm. Assistant city manager Chris Huot said...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Dr. King Proclamation at PR Council Meeting 01.18.2023

At the Paso Robles city council meeting last night, a proclamation for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sharon Williams of the Martin Luther King, Jr. committee accepted the official proclamation. Monday, the committee produced an event celebrating Dr. King at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. There will also...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Community schools are not ‘designed to separate the child from the parents’

– I applaud the Paso Robles Joint Union School District application for a California Community Schools Partnership grant. I hope they will be successful. As Peter Byrne correctly notes in his letter on Jan. 12, one of the key goals is to “seamlessly involve teachers and parents in decision-making.” It is absolutely not “designed to separate the child from the parents,” in contrast, by providing services intended to support the entire family, the goal is to promote more family involvement in the school and in the child’s education. Give this a chance. We can certainly use the extra funding.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

PR City New Website 01.18.2023

At last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, assistant city manager Chris Huot introduced the city’s new website. Huot says you’ll be able to see the design later this week. The new website has a different look to it. That new city website will be going up later this week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Dr. King Event 01.17.2023

Yesterday was a national holiday to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s a day to remember the teachings of the great civil rights leader and orator, Dr. Martin Luther King. In Paso Robles several hundred people gathered at the downtown city park to honor Dr....
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Vina Robles 01.18.2023

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band is returning to Paso Robles this summer. Tickets go on sale at ten this morning on the Vina Robles website. His concert tour opens in Temecula, and stops in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Eugne and Bend Oregon in May and June of this year.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

