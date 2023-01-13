– I applaud the Paso Robles Joint Union School District application for a California Community Schools Partnership grant. I hope they will be successful. As Peter Byrne correctly notes in his letter on Jan. 12, one of the key goals is to “seamlessly involve teachers and parents in decision-making.” It is absolutely not “designed to separate the child from the parents,” in contrast, by providing services intended to support the entire family, the goal is to promote more family involvement in the school and in the child’s education. Give this a chance. We can certainly use the extra funding.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO