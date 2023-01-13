Read full article on original website
Russia Wants to Trade 36 Hijacked Satellites for Soyuz Rocket
The Russian space agency may be willing to return 36 satellites it’s been keeping hostage in Kazakhstan in exchange for parts of its Soyuz rockets that are being held in French Guiana. According to a report by Russian Space Web, French aerospace company Arianespace might be looking into a...
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Elon Musk Throws Shade on the Most Powerful Club in the World
The billionaire entrepreneur declined an invitation from the World Economic Forum, the new edition of which has just opened.
Analysis-Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. and European airlines will benefit from pent-up demand for travel to China after its recent border reopening, but route approvals, fresh COVID-19 testing rules and not enough large aircraft remain barriers to rising sales, analysts and industry officials say.
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
ERKELENZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in persistent rain on Saturday to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. There were standoffs with police as some protesters tried to reach the edge of the mine and the village itself. Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined the demonstrators as they protested the clearance of Luetzerath, walking through the nearby village of Keyenberg and past muddy fields. Protesters chanted “Every village stays” and “You are not alone.” Organizers said about 35,000 people took part, while police put the figure at 15,000. On the sidelines of the protest, police said people broke through their barriers and some got into the Garzweiler coal mine. Some who tried to get to the edge of the mine were pushed back. And German news agency dpa reported that police used water cannons and batons just outside Luetzerath itself, which is now fenced off, against hundreds of people who got that far. The situation calmed down after dark.
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Germany’s defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
Citroen Boss Says EVs Will End The Dominance Of SUVs
The chief executive of Citroen says the rise of electric vehicles could end the domination of SUVs. While recently speaking with Auto Express, Vincent Cobée said that a key reason why SUVs will lose popularity in the EV age is because of aerodynamics, noting they are much less efficient than an equivalent sedan. He also doesn’t believe that counteracting this by installing electric SUVs with larger battery packs isn’t sustainable because of the added weight.
The Next Troubling Step in State Control
A lesson we’ve learned over the last three years is that governments are showing a penchant for controlling many aspects of our daily lives. This is particularly so in those cases where they are trying to stave off some ‘crisis’ or other. More recently, the climate crisis...
