Riverton police release information on Jan. 13 incident involving suspicious man with firearm; no immediate threat to public

wrrnetwork.com
Police unable to locate suspicious male with rifle
Riverton schools were briefly under a “stay put” order after a DCI agent reported spotting a “suspicious male running with what looked like an AR-style rifle in the area of North Eighth West and Pershing,” according to a release from the Riverton Police Department. However, police were unable to locate the man and believe he left the area in a vehicle.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Sheridan Media
Column: Our Town Has Been Buried in Snow and Enduring Freezing Temperatures This Winter
Between hurricanes and blizzards, this has been a winter to remember for retirees Jerry and Cassy Venters of Lander. Normally, they head to their condo on Sanibel Island off the Florida coast and never worry about cold weather or even winter-style clothes. But Hurricane Ian pretty much destroyed Sanibel and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: Here Comes Dad To Resurrect Papa Wheelie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If I’ve got a toilet clogged beyond intervention, a vehicle broken beyond repair or a bad case of writer’s block, I ask my dad for help. So here comes Dad to help co-write this column. But don’t be surprised:...
