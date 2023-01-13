ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Riverton police release information on Jan. 13 incident involving suspicious man with firearm; no immediate threat to public

By County 10
county17.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wrrnetwork.com

Police unable to locate suspicious male with rifle

Riverton schools were briefly under a “stay put” order after a DCI agent reported spotting a “suspicious male running with what looked like an AR-style rifle in the area of North Eighth West and Pershing,” according to a release from the Riverton Police Department. However, police were unable to locate the man and believe he left the area in a vehicle.
RIVERTON, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Clair McFarland: Here Comes Dad To Resurrect Papa Wheelie

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If I’ve got a toilet clogged beyond intervention, a vehicle broken beyond repair or a bad case of writer’s block, I ask my dad for help. So here comes Dad to help co-write this column. But don’t be surprised:...
RIVERTON, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy