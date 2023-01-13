ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
macaronikid.com

FREE Family Fun Nights at the Mary T. Aquatic Center

Family Fun Nights are evenings of fun for the entire family! Join us at the Mary T. Aquatic Center (201 Reservoir Ave, 40206) on the dates below. No registration is required, just show up and have some fun! One adult age 18 or older must accompany children 12 and under. For safety reasons, each adult may chaperone no more than 4 children 12 and under.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bestthingsky.com

10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky

Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders ride in MLK Day motorcade through west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country and here in Louisville, the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are being honored. A motorcade traveled through west Louisville this morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and other elected officials, church and community leaders drove to King...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations

The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
ELIZABETH, IN
Radio Ink

Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58

Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. Plenty of...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy