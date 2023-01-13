Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Celebration of African American music history at University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville School of Music is holding a five-day long celebration of the history of African-American music next month. The event is happening Feb. 2 until Feb. 6 at the School of Music at UofL's Belknap Campus. There will be concerts, clinics, lectures and...
wdrb.com
Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
WLKY.com
New Fern Creek restaurant Uncle D's Franks specializes in customizable corn dogs, hot dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hot dog restaurant is now open in Fern Creek. Uncle D's Franks opened on Dec. 15 at 6409 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. The carry-out-only restaurant is next to a UPS Store and a Jeff's Donuts location.
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
macaronikid.com
FREE Family Fun Nights at the Mary T. Aquatic Center
Family Fun Nights are evenings of fun for the entire family! Join us at the Mary T. Aquatic Center (201 Reservoir Ave, 40206) on the dates below. No registration is required, just show up and have some fun! One adult age 18 or older must accompany children 12 and under. For safety reasons, each adult may chaperone no more than 4 children 12 and under.
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least Once
Tucked away in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, there's an epic flea market that's open every weekend all year long, and it is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems and bargains.
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's sets opening date with chance to get free pizza for a year
LaRosa's has announced the opening date for their first location in Louisville. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. where people will be able to get a free slice of pizza. There will also be some giveaways and a...
WLKY.com
Community leaders ride in MLK Day motorcade through west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country and here in Louisville, the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are being honored. A motorcade traveled through west Louisville this morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and other elected officials, church and community leaders drove to King...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Brother of Linkin' Bridge member remembers singer's 'strength and passion'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — His voice was recognizable just about anywhere, especially in his beloved home of Louisville. Sunday will mark for many a final goodbye to Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner. “He’s super intelligent. He’ll study everything. He’ll dissect it. That’s what he was about. He was very, very...
Wave 3
Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 1 year and older
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society is working to get some dogs new homes. It is waiving adoption fees for all dogs 1 year and older through Friday, Jan. 20. KHS says it hopes to free up space for more animals in need. “We have a lot of...
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
Radio Ink
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58
Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Remembering the remarkable snow of 1994 in Louisville
It was an unforgettable snow. It started decades ago on a Sunday night. Rain began falling late in the evening of Jan. 16, 1994. Colder air quickly changed the rain over to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix then quickly switched over to all snow.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. Plenty of...
WLKY.com
The number of $1M earners is surging. Here's how many Kentucky and Indiana added
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Ty West) — Louisville Business First reports that the number of millionaires in both Kentucky and Indiana has risen in the last five years,according to data from the Internal Revenue service. The data breaks down the number of filers based on adjusted gross income. In Kentucky, the...
