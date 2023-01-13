Read full article on original website
Fresh blow for Trump as judge rules ex-president must face NY fraud trial this fall bump stocks ban
A New York judge said former President Trump faces a lawsuit by the state Attorney General accusing him fraudulently overvaluing his real estate company's assets and own net worth.
Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt
Trump keeps crying "witch hunt" over NY Attorney General Letitia James' fraud accusations. Friday, a Manhattan judge turned him down yet again.
Trump's 'Fall Guy' Committed Crimes 'At His Direction': Kirschner
On Tuesday, Allen Weisselberg, former CFO of the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in prison for tax-related crimes.
Don Jr mocks paying taxes after father’s company sentenced for tax fraud
The former president’s oldest son appeared to mock the idea of paying taxes in a meme on his Instagram page after his father’s eponymous company was fined $1.6m following a conviction stemming from years-long tax avoidance scheme.Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization were sentenced on 13 January after a New York City jury delivered a guilty verdict on 17 felony crimes against them last month.Prosecutors accused the companies of scheming to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with lavish untaxed perks.The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation each face maximum fines of $800,000. The Trump...
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Donald Trump Ordered by Judge to Face New York Fraud Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children...
Trump claimed he paid more tax in year than most in lifetime but in 2020 paid ... $0
After years of speculation, the public is finally getting answers about former president Donald Trump’s taxes and the conclusion is he did not pay federal income tax in 2020.On Friday, House Democrats released six years of the former president’s tax records from when he announced his campaign in 2015 to when he left office in 2020. Along with the records was an analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation which found Trump paid $750 in federal income tax in 2017 and $0 in 2020.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe revelation is a sharp contradiction to previous statements Trump...
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Rikers expert says Allen Weisselberg will get better treatment as a prominent Trump supporter
Allen Weisselberg will fare better at NYC's notorious jail because he's 75 and Trump's ex-CFO — but it'll still be hell, an expert tells Insider.
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Pay Your Taxes' Hours After Trump Org Tax-Fraud Fine
The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million on Friday for its conviction on 17 counts of tax fraud and other charges.
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
A State Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Friday ordered the family real estate business of former President Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties for its conviction on tax fraud and other claims.
A big distinction may explain why the FBI searched Trump's home but not Biden's over classified documents
Republicans are calling on the FBI to search President Joe Biden's personal residences after classified information was found in his offices.
Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'
Trump is currently mired in a number of investigations into his personal conduct and that of his eponymous company Amid numerous investigations into his conduct during and after leaving the presidency, Donald Trump says a fear of being indicted didn't spur him to announce his 2024 candidacy. "That didn't play into it," Trump, 76, told New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi in a sprawling new profile. Speaking to Nuzzi, Trump said, "I did nothing wrong," adding: "I don't know how you get indicted if you've done nothing wrong....
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
Romania Extradites Suspected Hell's Angels Leader to U.S. on Drug Charges
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar,...
