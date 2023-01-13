ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Hampton Court show marries court of Charles II with black queer subcultures

By Esther Addley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZuDd_0kDtAp0200

What makes a celebrated beauty, and who sets the standards by which it is judged? In 17th-century Restoration London, the answer was clear.

In the 1660s, Sir Peter Lely, court painter to Charles II, painted a series of portraits of 10 prominent society women, led by Barbara Villiers, 1st Duchess of Cleveland, the king’s principal mistress. Over time the collection came to be known as the “ Windsor Beauties ” and held as the archetype of feminine loveliness of the time.

Now part of the royal collection they hang at Hampton Court Palace as part of an exhibition that interrogates those questions in relation to the Britain of today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Stfg4_0kDtAp0200
A portrait of Barbara Villiers, 1st Duchess of Cleveland, by Sir Peter Lely. Photograph: Royal Collection Trust

Conceived by the art historian and musician David McAlmont and featuring work by the artist and portrait photographer Robert Taylor and the film-maker Mark Thomas, Permissible Beauty juxtaposes Lely’s works with portraits of six contemporary black queer sitters. Its aim, they say, is to draw parallels between the artifice and performance of the Restoration and today, and to challenge visitors, perhaps, to examine their own sense of what makes a contemporary beauty.

The contrast between the historical and contemporary portraits is not as abrupt as it might first appear, says Matthew Storey, collections curator for Historic Royal Palaces. The Restoration court was an arena in which dress was highly performative, just as it often is in black queer subcultures, he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKwfq_0kDtAp0200
Le Gateau Chocolat by Robert Taylor. Photograph: Robert Taylor

“An important part of the culture of the court was masques, in which members of the court dressed up and people read meaning into who was taking on certain roles. The idea of dressing up and performance and that having meaning is an incredibly important part of that culture.”

The exhibition also explores hints of rarely told queer stories among Lely’s original sitters, two of whom – Villers and Frances Stewart, Duchess of Richmond – were reported by Samuel Pepys to have taken part in a mock marriage ceremony as a “frolic”. Lely’s portrait of Stewart, in which she is dressed as a chaste Diana, is flanked by another painting in which she is wearing male clothes – highly unusual for the time, says Storey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdIfm_0kDtAp0200
Sir Peter Lely’s portrait of Frances Stewart, Duchess of Richmond. Photograph: Hampton Court Palace

“So often, with queer history, it has been erased – you get examples of literal erasure where pages are cut out of diaries, for instance. And here we have just a hint, a piece of evidence of a culture which may have been lost.”

The distinctive “Lely look” shared by the Restoration portrait series underlines the conformity of ideas of beauty of the time – and also has contemporary resonances, says McAlmont. “If you’re looking at them for the first time, you see several people with very similar eyebrows, very similar eyelids full mouths, the undress. It’s the Lely filter. If it was Instagram , you press the Lely button, and get that look.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDyzn_0kDtAp0200
Son of a Tutu Photo by Robert Taylor. Photograph: Robert Taylor

The contemporary sitters – who include Ebony Rose Dark, Son of a Tutu and Le Gateau Chocolat – were closely involved in their presentation, in a collaboration that in total took three years, says Taylor. They are shown both without artifice, in simple black and white photographs, and in an exuberant film that explores the process of makeup and costume in creating performative identities.

“The Windsor Beauties represent a set of 17th-century values about beauty and value of people – I was interested that although those are 17th-century values, quite a lot of them persist to the present in a Britain that now looks very different,” says Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcnVc_0kDtAp0200
Ebony Rose Dark photographed by Robert Taylor. Photograph: Robert Taylor

“I was interested in why and how those things have survived, and what could be done, through portraiture, to bring a different sensibility in how we’re looking at and listening to people.”

While his intention is to broaden notions of beauty, Taylor says, “this is not a campaign, it’s a celebration”.

Permissible Beauty is at Hampton Court palace in south-west London until 26 February

Comments / 2

Related
ARTnews

British Artists John Akomfrah and Grayson Perry Knighted

British artists John Akomfrah and Grayson Perry were knighted as a part of the 2023 New Years Honours, in which more than a thousand people across England and beyond were recognized for their work in their respective fields and communities. David Sutherland, an illustrator, was also recognized with an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) award, the BBC reported last week. Akomfrah, who left Ghana in 1966 as a nine-year old, following intense political unrest, has focused much of his work on displacement, imperialism, and slavery as well as intense meditations on environmental harm. He works primarily with...
BBC

New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability

A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier with dwarfism. Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties. The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had...
ARTnews

Artist Peter Doig Awarded $2.53 M. in Bizarre Art Authentication Lawsuit

Peter Doig, a well-regarded painter whose works sell for large sums at auction, is set to receive $2.53 million in relation to a lawsuit surrounding a 1976 painting that he said he did not make. The lawsuit had been brought by a former corrections officer who originally alleged Doig had made the work while in prison, a claim that the artist denied. While a judge had ruled in 2016 that Doig did not paint the work, it wasn’t until this month that the officer and his lawyer were ordered to pay him. News of the judgement was first reported by the...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
allthatsinteresting.com

The Little-Known Story Of Marie Van Brittan Brown, The Black Woman Who Invented The Modern Home Security System

A nurse from Queens, New York, Marie Van Brittan Brown created the first video home security system in 1966, paving the way for the technology we use today. As a nurse living in Queens, Marie Van Brittan Brown was used to working the night shift. And in the 1960s, Brown’s husband, Albert, also worked unusual hours as an electronics technician.
QUEENS, NY
102.5 The Bone

‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies

The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
NME

Edward Norton “uncomfortable” after discovering ancestors owned slaves

Edward Norton has expressed discomfort after discovering his ancestors owned a family of slaves, including five young girls. In the latest preview of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, which sees a host of celebrities digging deeper into their family history, the Glass Onion actor is seen reacting to the troubling news.
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
127K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy