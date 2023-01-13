Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
TAMPA, Fla. (AP)So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of ”America’s Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
Seahawks give kicker Jason Myers 4-year contract extension
The Seattle Seahawks have announced a contract extension for their placekicker, Jason Myers. According to Mike Dugar at the Athletic, the contract is worth $21.1 million over the next four years. Only Justin Tucker of the Ravens makes more annually at the position. Myers came into the league in 2015...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing...
Staley looks ahead to Chargers’ offseason after tough exit
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley remained steadfast he would remain head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers despite plenty of speculation about his future. “I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it to be prepared for guys like you,” Staley said to reporters on Wednesday during his season-ending press conference. “I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in the locker room.”
New DC Jim Schwartz is ready to hold his best players most accountable
The Cleveland Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. During his introductory press conference, he talked about his philosophy of coaching all players the same. Schwartz put emphasis on making sure all players are held accountable regardless of status or standing with the team. He spoke about respect for players and earning it by treating the undrafted player the same as your superstar players.
PODCAST: The Monti Ossenfort hiring, head coaching updates
This new episode of the podcast comes after the Arizona Cardinals’ announcement that former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort was hired to be general manager and he was introduced to the media. In this edition of the show, Seth Cox and I react to the hiring...
