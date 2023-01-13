Read full article on original website
Springfield driver killed in Stone County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
KYTV
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
ISP: 2 squad cars hit by DUI drivers in 2 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different DUI drivers within two days, the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident is when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing […]
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
wlds.com
More Information Released, Springfield Police Statement on Springfield EMS Workers Charged with Murder
More information has come available about the evidence and the circumstances that led to 2 Springfield EMS workers being charged with first-degree murder. LifeStar EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging documents contends they both knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm.
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
ksgf.com
Woman Safe, Kidnapping Suspect In Custody
(KTTS News) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman outside a grocery store in Aurora has turned himself in. Nick Morris was wanted for the kidnapping of Andrea Wilson on Sunday. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Wilson is being treated for some injuries, but will recover. Police say...
ksgf.com
Attempted Abduction Friday In Ash Grove
(KTTS News) — Authorities are searching for three people who tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove. The Greene County Sheriff says Ash Grove Police asked for help Friday. An 11-year-old girl was playing in her backyard on Maple Street when a man grabbed her and started...
KFVS12
Lawyer for Illinois EMTs charged with patient's murder reacts to 'very odd criminal case'
The lawyer for two Illinois EMTs charged with the murder of a Black man who was strapped to a stretcher facedown called it a "very odd criminal case."
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
wmay.com
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
Incident report describes what led to a dog attack at Willard Intermediate South
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarksfirst.com obtained incident reports from Springfield Animal Control regarding the dog attacks that occurred on December 20 at Willard Intermediate South. An officer stated in one of the reports they were called to 630 S Miller Road at 12:35 p.m. for dog bite victims. The officer stated a woman told them she […]
933kwto.com
New Marijuana Rules Recommended in Springfield
New rules are being recommended after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Committee voted on where new marijuana dispensaries in the city can be placed. Officials say some of the rules include no dispensaries being located within one-thousand feet of a school, daycare or church, and must close at ten p.m. The city council will vote on the proposal on January 23rd.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
wlds.com
Possible Plea Coming in Fatal Leaving the Scene Incident from Spring 2021
A Jacksonville man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Spring of 2021 may soon have his case completed in Morgan County Court. 32 year old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing on the case. Baldwin is accused of the leaving the scene of a crash in the 400 block of South East Street on the evening of April 13, 2021. Baldwin’s vehicle is said to have collided with a motorcycle driven by 22 year old Richard J. Gregory. Gregory died in an area hospital nearly two weeks later.
wlds.com
Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts
Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple instances of car part thefts from last week. According to police reports, officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after a complainant advised that the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 had been removed from a leased truck that was parked overnight on Capitol Way.
wlds.com
Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing
Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
