TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats meets with the media twice a week to talk about upcoming games his Crimson Tide are playing. Today's press conference mentioned very little about the 4th-ranked Tide's game Tuesday at Vanderbilt. Oats instead spent most of the news conference addressing the arrest of former player Darius Miles Sunday on capital murder charges in connection with a shooting in Tuscaloosa that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip. Miles, a native of Washington, DC was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis of Maryland. Neither Davis nor Harris were affiliated with the University of Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO