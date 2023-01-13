ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man injured in shooting on 20th Avenue N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was injured in a shooting in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened at 24th Street North and 20th Avenue North. Police said the man's injuries are life-threatening and there is no suspect in custody. This story is developing....
Birmingham, Hoover send team of city employees to help relief efforts in Selma

The cities of Birmingham and Hoover sent a team of public works employees to Selma to assist with storm clean up Saturday. Hoover employees traveled to Selma with generators, tents, cots, skid steer loaders and a boom truck while Birmingham employees provided heavy equipment including a limb loader truck, dump trucks and a fuel truck. The combined crews worked to clear heavy debris from roadways.
Your Week in Review for January 08, 2023

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard released from prison. Hubbard was sentenced after a jury convicted him of violating state ethics law for using his public office for personal gain. Read more here. MONDAY, JANUARY 9. Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community. The victims were identified as...
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out

Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Man shot during carjacking on Bessemer Road

Birmingham Police responded to the scene of a shooting at the Chevron Gas Station at 1381 Bessemer Road. Police said someone carjacked a vehicle and shot a man in the chest. The injuries are considered life threatening. No information has been released on a suspect.
Bessemer man killed in collision with train

A 56-year-old Bessemer man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was hit by an Amtrak passenger train Sunday. Leslie Thomas III was the only person in the vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 1:15 P.M. near Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The cause of the...
Moody church forced to move services after fire at building

A church congregation in Moody had to delay its Sunday services this week after a large fire impacted its building late Saturday night. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt confirmed there was a heavy fire at Covenant Faith Church at 1216 Markeeta Spur Road. There have been no reports on the extent of the damage to the building.
Woman dead after shooting near University of Alabama campus

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in the area known as The Strip near the campus of the University of Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two people to be arrested and charged with capital murder. Officers...
'An incredibly sad situation': Nate Oats addresses Miles arrest on capital murder charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats meets with the media twice a week to talk about upcoming games his Crimson Tide are playing. Today's press conference mentioned very little about the 4th-ranked Tide's game Tuesday at Vanderbilt. Oats instead spent most of the news conference addressing the arrest of former player Darius Miles Sunday on capital murder charges in connection with a shooting in Tuscaloosa that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip. Miles, a native of Washington, DC was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis of Maryland. Neither Davis nor Harris were affiliated with the University of Alabama.
Alabama removes Darius Miles from team following capital murder charges

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting which happened on University Boulevard early Sunday morning. He was one of two people to be arrested for the shooting. Miles had played in 53 games over the last three seasons with...
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting which left one person dead Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue East around noon Saturday on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man dead a the scene.
