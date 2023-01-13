Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) Group Lesson Program Partners with Second Baptist Church Music and Arts Academy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Artist Talk: Zaiga Minka Thorson, February 2
Thursday, February 2, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. With her latest exhibition showcasing more than a dozen new works, one of them an installation created specifically for its Davenport venue, noted area artist and professor Zaiga Minka Thorson is the invited guest at the Figge Art Museum's February 2 artist talk, during which the longtime Black Hawk College instructor will discuss the pieces on display in her collection Storms & Silver Linings.
Monmouth College Martin Luther King Jr Day Convocation Speaker Harold Green Shares How to Get “Views from the Mountaintop”
Author Harold Green delivers the keynote talk at the Monmouth College Martin Luther King Jr Day Convocation, held in Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. To fully appreciate a view from the mountaintop — the picture-postcard view from the clouds, gazing down at the scenic landscape below — it's important to remember what the mountain looks like at the base.
Maggie Borota of DeWitt, Iowa, Named to Buena Vista University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
STORM LAKE, IOWA (January 18, 2023) — Maggie Borota of DeWitt, Iowa, was named to Buena Vista University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Borota was among more than 500 students named to the Dean's List this semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade-point average or higher...
The Black Box Theatre Opens Their Seventh Season with Lauren Gunderson’s “Natural Shocks”
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 18, 2023) — The downtown Moline Black Box Theatre presents Lauren Gunderson’s play Natural Shocks. Based on Hamlet's “To be or not to be,” Natural Shocks is a one-act tour-de-force that bursts to life when we meet a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. Angela, our fast-talking heroine, overflows with quirks, stories, and a final secret that puts the reality of guns in America in your very lap. The play is part confessional, part stand-up, and part reckoning. The play deals with a difficult topic, and is not recommended for young children.
Samantha Roemer of Bettendorf, Iowa, Named to Missouri State University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI (January 18, 2023) — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least twelve credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade-point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Kora Ruff of Bettendorf, Iowa, Named to University of Evansville Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester
EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (January 17, 2023) — Kora Ruff of Bettendorf, Iowa, was named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Ruff is studying Psychology at UE. The University of Evansville is a private university located in Evansville, Indiana. Established in 1854, UE is recognized...
Ascentra Credit Union Donates $50K to Friends of MLK for MLK Park Project
BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 16, 2023) — In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr Day on January 16, 2023, Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, has pledged to donate a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK (FoMLK) organization in Davenport, Iowa. This donation will help them reach their fundraising goal for the first formal memorial of Dr Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr in the City of Davenport, known as the MLK Park. This donation includes two separate $25,000 donations. One from the credit union itself and the other from Ascentra’s charitable foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation.
“Up Close with Naha & Aaron,” January 28
Saturday, January 28, 7:30 p.m. Performing an exhilarating evening of solo and duet works by composers Wynton Marsalis, Sergei Prokofiev, Chen Yi, Paul Lansky, and the Quad Cities' William Campbell, Quad City Symphony Orchestra concertmaster and violinist Naha Greenholtz and percussionist Aaron Williams will fill Moline's Butterworth Center with classical delights on January 28, the artists combing their talents for the special QCSO presentation Up Close with Naha & Aaron.
Members of Monmouth College Community Part of Effort to Welcome Ukrainian Refugees to Area
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 16, 2023) — Monmouth College has been part of a community effort to help two Ukrainian families relocate to the area from their war-torn country. In July, Stepan Skrypnychenko and Olesia Chychaova arrived in Monmouth, and the couple was followed in November by the Bud family — parents Vitalii and Irene and children Zack, age twelve, and twins Milena and Mark, nine.
Iowa Women’s Foundation Distributes $360,000 in 2023 Grant Funding
CORALVILLE, IOWA (January 18, 2023) — The Iowa Women’s Foundation presented grant funds to 23 recipients from across the state at a check presentation event on Wednesday, January 11, at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. Grantmaking serves the Foundation’s longstanding mission to shatter barriers to economic self-sufficiency faced by Iowa’s women and girls every day, and this round of grantmaking was the largest to date.
Black Hawk College Launching Online Cannabis Career Training
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 18, 2023) — Black Hawk College is launching three cannabis certificates designed to provide job-skills training for those interested in a career in the emerging cannabis industry. To address the high demand for skilled and trained cannabis-industry professionals, Black Hawk College has partnered with cannabis education and training leader Green Flower to offer three certificate training programs: Advanced Manufacturing Agent, Advanced Dispensary Associate, and Advanced Cultivation Technician. “The cannabis industry is creating many career opportunities in Illinois. These programs will give students the knowledge needed to work in this rapidly-expanding industry,” said Barb Courville, Associate Dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Black Hawk College.
Cheap Trick to Perform at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, April 21
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 17, 2023) — We are happy to announce that Cheap Trick will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, April 21, at 8 PM! Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $45, $55, $65, $70, and $85 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. (This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). A presale will occur on Thursday, January 19, 10 AM, after which tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, January 20, 10AM.
“My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” January 29
Sunday, January 29, 2 p.m. St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA. A beautiful and informative documentary that found its inspiration during the shelter-in-place phase of the VOVID-19 pandemic, My Garden of a Thousand Bees serves as the second presentation in River Action's annual QC Environmental Film Series, the film created when wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn set out to record all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden in Bristol, England, filming them with one-of-a-kind lenses he forged on his kitchen table.
“Black History: The Fight for Civil Rights in Davenport,” February 2
Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport IA. Presented by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, the Davenport Public Library's February 2 event Black History: The Fight For Civil Rights in Davenport invites visitors to the Fairmount Street Branch for a discussion about local, historical Black people from the Quad Cities, including one of the community's most prominent one-time citizens: Dred Scott.
Now Playing: Friday, January 20, through Thursday, January 28
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) Alcarras (not rated; FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. An American Tail (G; FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 +...
Kent Burnside, January 27
Friday, January 27, 6:30 p.m. Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA. With Philly Cheeze Blues' Phillip Smith raving that the musician's My World Is So Cold album boasts "a bus load of soul," adding "I love the funky guitar riffs and the infectious rhythm," blues guitarist extraordinaire Kent Burnside headlines a January 27 concert at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, the artist the oldest grandson and one of the closest pupils of the legendary R.L. Burnside.
“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
“Hairspray,” January 31
Tuesday, January 31, 7:30 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Lauded by the New York Times as a "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful" musical that's "as sweet as a show can be without promoting tooth decay," the Tony-winning Broadway sensational Hairspray makes a national-tour stop at Davenport's Adler Theatre on January 31, this stage sensational also praised by Variety magazine as a "sweet, infinitely spirited, bubblegum-flavored confection" that "more than lives up to its promise."
