Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) Group Lesson Program Partners with Second Baptist Church Music and Arts Academy

BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 16, 2023) — In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr Day on January 16, 2023, Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, has pledged to donate a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK (FoMLK) organization in Davenport, Iowa. This donation will help them reach their fundraising goal for the first formal memorial of Dr Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr in the City of Davenport, known as the MLK Park. This donation includes two separate $25,000 donations. One from the credit union itself and the other from Ascentra’s charitable foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation.

