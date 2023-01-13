ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
CBS Boston

"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments

COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
COHASSET, MA
People

Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports

"Things started to get really strange with the Walshes," longtime friend Mandi Silva said In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets. In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

933K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy