Read full article on original website
Related
Timeline of Biden classified documents has critics asking: What were they doing in those two months?
'The Five' co-hosts discuss the latest after three sets of classified documents were found at the Biden Penn center and President Biden's Delaware home.
WIVB
Most voters don’t want GOP to punish ‘woke’ companies: poll
Voters largely don’t want Congress to punish companies for speaking out on certain social and political issues, according to a Morning Consult poll commissioned by the tech industry-backed Chamber of Progress and released on Monday. The survey found that a majority of voters wouldn’t want lawmakers to punish companies...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives, on Monday.
WIVB
The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.
Comments / 0