Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

New Junior Achievement Center opening in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Junior Achievement Wang Experiential Learning Center will hold an open house on Friday. The new center will serve Mid-South students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will teach real-life skills for kids to succeed in the real world. President of Junior Achievement of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man working to keep his community safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphians honor MLK by volunteering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the nation will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering, but the day is significant to many Memphians. In honor of King, several volunteer events will take place on Jan. 16. Volunteer Memphis kicked off its MLK Days of Service last Thursday. Also,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the passing of one of its two timber wolves on Monday. The zoo says Dakota, a male timber wolf and resident of the Teton Trek exhibit, was humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues. Dakota was 13 years old. In the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Hundreds attend ‘all-day celebration’ for King Day event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little rain couldn’t put a damper on King Day, an all-day celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. outside of the National Civil Rights Museum. People lined up outside the museum to partake in the festivities early on Monday morning. During the birthday...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

NAACP, community members bring back MLK Day Parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year since 1972, labor and civil rights activist have commemorated the life and death of Dr. Martin Luther King with a parade in downtown Memphis. However, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, organizers had postponed the tradition to keep people safe. ”We are happy to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

The mid-south honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, people all over the mid-south are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning, dozens volunteered by cleaning up neighborhoods and parks. “I feel like that the trash and pollution has really gotten like bad ... I know it’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for snatching a woman’s purse as she was headed into Target on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the purse snatch at 12:10 p.m. at the Target located at 601 Colonial Road. Police say an unknown male...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

