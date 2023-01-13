Read full article on original website
New Junior Achievement Center opening in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Junior Achievement Wang Experiential Learning Center will hold an open house on Friday. The new center will serve Mid-South students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will teach real-life skills for kids to succeed in the real world. President of Junior Achievement of Memphis...
Memphis man working to keep his community safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the nation will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering, but the day is significant to many Memphians. In honor of King, several volunteer events will take place on Jan. 16. Volunteer Memphis kicked off its MLK Days of Service last Thursday. Also,...
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
Gangsta Boo's homegoing service 'sends the Queen of Memphis off right'
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the "Queen of Memphis" was laid to rest. A pioneer for female-driven hip-hop, Gangsta Boo was honored at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church as family, friends and fans waited to say their last goodbyes to the influential rapper. As an artist attendees said was...
1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the passing of one of its two timber wolves on Monday. The zoo says Dakota, a male timber wolf and resident of the Teton Trek exhibit, was humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues. Dakota was 13 years old. In the...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
Volunteers help church recover from vandal attacks on MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis got help from the community for MLK Day of Service after vandals wreaked havoc on the inside and outside of the church earlier in the month. Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. says if you would’ve asked him last year if his congregation...
Hundreds attend ‘all-day celebration’ for King Day event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little rain couldn’t put a damper on King Day, an all-day celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. outside of the National Civil Rights Museum. People lined up outside the museum to partake in the festivities early on Monday morning. During the birthday...
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo to be honored, celebrated this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Celebration of Life for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo will be held Friday night at the Railgarten on Central Avenue in Midtown Memphis. The 7 p.m. event is sold out, according to a Facebook post by Railgarten. There will also be a funeral service from 12-1:30...
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her
Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
NAACP, community members bring back MLK Day Parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year since 1972, labor and civil rights activist have commemorated the life and death of Dr. Martin Luther King with a parade in downtown Memphis. However, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, organizers had postponed the tradition to keep people safe. ”We are happy to...
Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
WDIA announces radio station’s first woman program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary radio station WDIA has a new but familiar leader on its roster. On Wednesday, the Memphis-based station announced Tracy Bethea as its first female program director. Bethea started her radio career at WDIA — dubbed “The Heart & Soul of Memphis” — as a teenager....
Tennessee woman missing, authorities searching for husband
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Haywood county is looking for a missing woman and her husband who may be armed and suicidal, according to they Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that authorities are trying to find 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson who was last...
Tyre Nichols’ family retains Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump following TBI death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police have hired Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump as their legal defense team. Anger and emotions sparked a protest Saturday afternoon outside of the Memphis Police Station Ridgeway Precinct following the death...
Mid-South Latino families worried about losing healthcare due to hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s still no contract agreement between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. It has thousands of Mid-South families worried. The contract dispute also affects low-income families and people with disabilities covered by the state’s TennCare or Blue Cross’s BlueCare....
The mid-south honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, people all over the mid-south are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning, dozens volunteered by cleaning up neighborhoods and parks. “I feel like that the trash and pollution has really gotten like bad ... I know it’s...
MPD: Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for snatching a woman’s purse as she was headed into Target on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the purse snatch at 12:10 p.m. at the Target located at 601 Colonial Road. Police say an unknown male...
DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday
Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
