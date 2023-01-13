Read full article on original website
Related
kzimksim.com
Suspect taken into custody in Perry County School District 32 case
A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perry County School District 32. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Perryville police chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came Saturday morning. A Perry County Sheriff’s Office officer, who serves as a school resource officer, received information from a police officer in Herculaneum about a juvenile student who recently transferred to the Perryville district. Separately, a police detective received information from a school resource officer in Fredericktown with information about a suspect. Perryville police contacted the juvenile’s guardians and asked them to bring the juvenile to the police station for questioning. During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to making the telephone threats. At which point, the juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.
suntimesnews.com
Police report juvenile taken into custody in connection with telephoned threats to Perryville schools
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County School District No. 32 held its second press briefing Sunday regarding the telephoned threats which forced an evacuation of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School on two occasions this past week. Perryville Police...
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
kbsi23.com
Person of interest identified after threats to Perry County School District 32
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Police have identified a person of interest after receiving two phone calls threatening the Perry County School District 32. However, they are not releasing an identity yet. Authorities held a news conference Friday afternoon and announced the caller used VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) to...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
police1.com
Mo. sheriff's office makes buzzworthy offer for DWI enforcement training
HILLSBORO, Mo. — The elevator door opened at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, and a room full of deputies turned their heads to see volunteer Nerma Tulek proclaim her arrival. "The drinkers are here!" Tulek said with a slight slur and a big smile. Tulek and three...
kzimksim.com
Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 600 block of North Street in reference to shots fired Friday around noon. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. At this time, no reports of injuries or property damage have been reported. Witnesses reported observing a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed near the same time. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance if you have any information in reference to this incident.
kzimksim.com
Herrin, IL man charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint
A Herrin, IL man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence. Keontae Morris was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint.
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
kfmo.com
Desloge Walmart Bomb Threat
(Desloge, MO) Customers and Employees at Desloge Walmart are safe and have returned to work after being evacuated following a suspected bomb threat called in Friday afternoon about 4:15. Desloge Police Officers and St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene and began an investigation. Law Enforcement Officials found no valid threat of a bomb in or around the store. It is not known whether a customer or employee made the threat.
kzimksim.com
Cape County moves closer to a recreational marijuana vote
Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson, County Clerk Kara Summers explained the plebiscite will be known as Proposition 1 and will formally be referred to as “adult use marijuana.” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy likened the tax initiative to a user fee, only applicable if someone actually purchases recreational marijuana. Tracy said the tax, if voters approve, will likely be earmarked for “unforeseen consequences” of having recreational marijuana legally sold in the county. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
kbsi23.com
Man wanted in Scott County for assault after 1 hospitalized
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for first degree assault. Bryce Jordan Johnson is wanted for an assault that happened outside Benton, Mo. on January 11 that sent a person to the hospital, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
Woman struck, killed by Metro train in Metro East identified
SWANSEA, Ill — The Swansea Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and MetroLink personnel are investigating a fatal crash Sunday involving a Metro train that left a woman dead. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday when Swansea officers were called out...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau officers respond to shots fired incident, ask for public's assistance
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — If you have any information on a shots fired incident around noon Friday in Cape Girardeau, police ask you to contact the department. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a shots fired report on the 600 block of North Street. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area.
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
Comments / 0