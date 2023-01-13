A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perry County School District 32. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Perryville police chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came Saturday morning. A Perry County Sheriff’s Office officer, who serves as a school resource officer, received information from a police officer in Herculaneum about a juvenile student who recently transferred to the Perryville district. Separately, a police detective received information from a school resource officer in Fredericktown with information about a suspect. Perryville police contacted the juvenile’s guardians and asked them to bring the juvenile to the police station for questioning. During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to making the telephone threats. At which point, the juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.

PERRY COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO