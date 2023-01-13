Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Related
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
Chicago bookstore owner's tweet about customer's $800 return goes viral: 'Don’t do this to a small business'
A Chicago bookstore owner's Twitter post about an "expensive" return has gone viral after she alleged a customer returned $800 worth of books that was used as temporary decor.
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body
On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
Chicago surveillance video shows 10 thieves breaking in to luxury dealership, stealing sports cars
Security camera footage captured a brazen burglary in the Chicago area, where at least 10 thieves broke into a car dealership and stole six luxury cars.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago
A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
Lori Lightfoot's campaign investigated for trying to recruit Chicago public school students to help her win
CHICAGO — An explosive revelation is shaking up an already competitive mayor’s race here after incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s campaign sent an email to Chicago public school teachers — in a system she oversees — asking them to recruit students to volunteer on her campaign for school credit.
KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
Man charged in gang-related killing of 15-year-old Chicago girl in 2016
Veronica Lopez was rushed to Illinois Masonic, where she later died.
Chicago-area thieves captured on camera breaking into car dealership, stealing luxury vehicles
Surveillance cameras caught a group of suspected thieves stealing several luxury vehicles from a Chicago-area dealership.
Chicago mayor ripped by the ACLU for ‘inappropriately coercive’ email to city school teachers
Lori Lightfoot's campaign was criticized for sending an email to Chicago Public School teachers, encouraging them to give students "credit" for volunteering on the campaign.
Chicago Police Officer Who Admitted Being a Member of the Oath Keepers Won’t Be Fired: City Watchdog
A Chicago police officer who admitted belonging to the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has clashed with the United States government, will not be fired by city officials — or even disciplined, according to a report released Friday by the city’s watchdog. The Oath Keepers, whose...
CPD: Suburban 14-year-old girl missing from Roseland
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the South Suburbs who went missing in Roseland Saturday. Police said Nevae Fleming was last seen near East 108th Street and South Prairie Avenue Saturday. She is originally from Country Club Hills and police said she typically […]
Northern Illinois University to host faculty training sessions on 'White fatigue' and 'decolonization'
Northern Illinois University (NIU) has announced several training sessions for faculty focusing on antiracism, equity, "White fatigue" and decolonization.
Illegal immigrant fugitives wanted for homicide and human trafficking deported by ICE
ICE announced this week that it had deported multiple illegal immigrants wanted for homicide and human trafficking, as deportations remained low during FY 2022.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland man sentenced to 2 years for killing pregnant mom, 3 kids
Sean Woulfe, who pleaded guilty rather than face a second trial for reckless homicide in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her three young sons in 2017, was sentenced last week to two years in prison for each count. Woulfe will only have to serve two years as the...
Ex-Cubs star Sammy Sosa faces 'roadblock' to get back into good graces of team, Hall of Famer says
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg anticipated a tough time for Sammy Sosa to get back into good standing with the organization after a bitter end to his time there.
Fox News
934K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3