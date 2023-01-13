ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97ZOK

IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight

It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
CHICAGO, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body

On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago

A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
DENVER, CO
KBUR

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

CPD: Suburban 14-year-old girl missing from Roseland

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the South Suburbs who went missing in Roseland Saturday. Police said Nevae Fleming was last seen near East 108th Street and South Prairie Avenue Saturday. She is originally from Country Club Hills and police said she typically […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland man sentenced to 2 years for killing pregnant mom, 3 kids

Sean Woulfe, who pleaded guilty rather than face a second trial for reckless homicide in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her three young sons in 2017, was sentenced last week to two years in prison for each count. Woulfe will only have to serve two years as the...
WILL COUNTY, IL
