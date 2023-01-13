Saratoga Springs’ events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — MLK Saratoga is holding its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16. Events will be held throughout the city January 13 through 16.

Friday, January 13

More Music Less Violence

This event will be at the Holiday Inn at 232 Broadway at 5:30 p.m. DJ Hollyw8d brings a show of performers for the 8th Annual Dr. King Challenge. Performers include Quady Rouse, Kourtnee Simmons, Valora, Ricky Bandana, Gian Life, and Doc Horton & The Jay St. Band.

The event opens with Joseph Bruchac, Saratoga Springs’ first poet laureate. It includes a reception with food and cash bar, art projects, and a photo booth. No registration is required. The suggested donation is $10 or pay what you can.

Saturday, January 14

“How the Negro Got His Song”

This event takes place at the Saratoga Springs Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Jae Gayle will lead a performance and interactive storytelling workshop that begins with the African-American folktale about John the Conqueror. The event is free and no registration is required.

Restorative Justice in Schools: Promoting and Protecting Dignity and Justice for Everyone

This event takes place at the Saratoga Springs Public Library at 12:30 p.m. Students and educators from the South Glens Falls Central School District will share the positive impact restorative practices have on students, staff, and their school community during the presentation and panel discussion.

Restorative Justice practices have roots in indigenous teachings where accountability and the repair of relationships led to conflict resolution. The event is free. You can register on the Saratoga Educational Equity Network website.

Erasing Spaces and Faces: The Legacy of Urban Renewal in Saratoga Springs

This event takes place at the Saratoga Springs Public Library at 3 p.m. A multi-media exhibition will be unveiled focusing on the experience of those displaced during urban renewal projects in Saratoga Springs. The event also includes a presentation and panel discussion with historians, artists and community members David Hochfelder, Meghan Willis, Maelcolm Thayer, Marcus Kwame Anderson, Jen Wojtowicz, Dio Kauffman and Joy King. The event is free and no registration is required.

Greatest Love of All: The Roots & Revolution of Black Women in Pop

This event takes place at The Pines at Saratoga Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is a conversation with author, award-winning journalist, and producer Danyel Smith, Professor of Political Science at Skidmore College Dr. Emmanuel Balogun, and Professor of American Studies at Skidmore College Dr. Tammy Owens.

There will also be a special performance by D. Colin. The event is free. You can reserve your seat on the Eventbrite website .

Sunday, January 15

Afternoon Kids’ Show: Little Folks MLK Celebration with Nikara Warren Trio

This event takes place at Caffè Lena at 47 Phila Street at 3 p.m. The program is specifically for kids and families. The Nikara Warren Trio will introduce the children to jazz as part of America’s story. The event is free. You can reserve your spot on the Eventbrite website .

An Evening with Nikara Warren Trio

This event takes place at Caffè Lena at 47 Phila Street at 6:30 p.m. The performance begins with an interview with Nikara before the ensemble brings her music to the stage. The event is free. You can reserve your spot on the Eventbrite website .

Monday, January 16

Day of Service

The Day of Service takes place through the city from 9:30 a.m. to noon. This event is part of a national tradition to honor Dr. King with several in-person family friendly volunteer projects in collaboration with community organizations. You can view the full list of projects and locations on the MLK Saratoga website .

Community Celebration: Songs are the Soul of a Movement

This event takes place at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church at 175 Fifth Avenue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The program begins with Freedom’s Highways, an interactive performance about artists, civil rights and protest songs. Donald Hyman will cover artists such as The Staple Singers, Peter, Paul and Mary, and Aretha Franklin and show how they used their platform to shed more light on the civil rights movement. Jermaine Wells and the ILL Funk Ensemble will then perform historical civil rights and contemporary protest songs.

Some local community activists and the city’s first poet laureate, Joseph Bruchac, will also speak at the event. Refreshments and fellowship will be available. The event is free and no registration is required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.