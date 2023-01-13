ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs’ events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BNzm_0kDt9Wqj00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — MLK Saratoga is holding its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16. Events will be held throughout the city January 13 through 16.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Friday, January 13

More Music Less Violence

This event will be at the Holiday Inn at 232 Broadway at 5:30 p.m. DJ Hollyw8d brings a show of performers for the 8th Annual Dr. King Challenge. Performers include Quady Rouse, Kourtnee Simmons, Valora, Ricky Bandana, Gian Life, and Doc Horton & The Jay St. Band.

The event opens with Joseph Bruchac, Saratoga Springs’ first poet laureate. It includes a reception with food and cash bar, art projects, and a photo booth. No registration is required. The suggested donation is $10 or pay what you can.

Albany hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community march

Saturday, January 14

“How the Negro Got His Song”

This event takes place at the Saratoga Springs Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Jae Gayle will lead a performance and interactive storytelling workshop that begins with the African-American folktale about John the Conqueror. The event is free and no registration is required.

Restorative Justice in Schools: Promoting and Protecting Dignity and Justice for Everyone

This event takes place at the Saratoga Springs Public Library at 12:30 p.m. Students and educators from the South Glens Falls Central School District will share the positive impact restorative practices have on students, staff, and their school community during the presentation and panel discussion.

Saratoga Springs cake shop celebrates grand opening

Restorative Justice practices have roots in indigenous teachings where accountability and the repair of relationships led to conflict resolution. The event is free. You can register on the Saratoga Educational Equity Network website.

Erasing Spaces and Faces: The Legacy of Urban Renewal in Saratoga Springs

This event takes place at the Saratoga Springs Public Library at 3 p.m. A multi-media exhibition will be unveiled focusing on the experience of those displaced during urban renewal projects in Saratoga Springs. The event also includes a presentation and panel discussion with historians, artists and community members David Hochfelder, Meghan Willis, Maelcolm Thayer, Marcus Kwame Anderson, Jen Wojtowicz, Dio Kauffman and Joy King. The event is free and no registration is required.

Troy native among first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas

Greatest Love of All: The Roots & Revolution of Black Women in Pop

This event takes place at The Pines at Saratoga Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is a conversation with author, award-winning journalist, and producer Danyel Smith, Professor of Political Science at Skidmore College Dr. Emmanuel Balogun, and Professor of American Studies at Skidmore College Dr. Tammy Owens.

There will also be a special performance by D. Colin. The event is free. You can reserve your seat on the Eventbrite website .

Sunday, January 15

Afternoon Kids’ Show: Little Folks MLK Celebration with Nikara Warren Trio

This event takes place at Caffè Lena at 47 Phila Street at 3 p.m. The program is specifically for kids and families. The Nikara Warren Trio will introduce the children to jazz as part of America’s story. The event is free. You can reserve your spot on the Eventbrite website .

Sunmark employees donate $14k to local charities

An Evening with Nikara Warren Trio

This event takes place at Caffè Lena at 47 Phila Street at 6:30 p.m. The performance begins with an interview with Nikara before the ensemble brings her music to the stage. The event is free. You can reserve your spot on the Eventbrite website .

Monday, January 16

Day of Service

The Day of Service takes place through the city from 9:30 a.m. to noon. This event is part of a national tradition to honor Dr. King with several in-person family friendly volunteer projects in collaboration with community organizations. You can view the full list of projects and locations on the MLK Saratoga website .

Hockey Fights Cancer cup benefits American Cancer Society

Community Celebration: Songs are the Soul of a Movement

This event takes place at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church at 175 Fifth Avenue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The program begins with Freedom’s Highways, an interactive performance about artists, civil rights and protest songs. Donald Hyman will cover artists such as The Staple Singers, Peter, Paul and Mary, and Aretha Franklin and show how they used their platform to shed more light on the civil rights movement. Jermaine Wells and the ILL Funk Ensemble will then perform historical civil rights and contemporary protest songs.

Some local community activists and the city’s first poet laureate, Joseph Bruchac, will also speak at the event. Refreshments and fellowship will be available. The event is free and no registration is required.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, representatives from the city of Glens Falls led a small ceremony honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Mayor Bill Collins was joined at City Hall by Ward 5 Councilwoman Mary Gooden and Rev. Leonard Oates of Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. At City Hall, it was all about choosing justice over chaos.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany holds annual MLK Jr. Day Community March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado echoed the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual community march in Albany.  “Nonviolence is the absolute commitment to the way of love,” Delgado said. The event remembers and honors the life and work of Dr. King who led a Civil Rights movement and […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Play of the Week nominees - Saratoga Springs' Ryan Farr

Play of the Week nominees – Saratoga Springs’ Ryan …. Play of the Week nominees - Saratoga Springs' Ryan Farr. Volunteers spend MLK Jr. Day at Regional Food Bank. In 1957, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'” Unions, civil rights groups, and community organizations took that to heart Monday by volunteering at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Volunteers spend MLK Jr. Day at Regional Food Bank

In 1957, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama: "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Unions, civil rights groups, and community organizations took that to heart Monday by volunteering at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s The Egg

The Egg has been a performing arts venue in the Empire State Plaza since 1978. The venue has hosted thousands of concerts, lectures, presentations, comedy shows, musicals and educational programming over the years.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

4 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Troy That Deserve Your Attention

As much as Troy has changed in recent years, ask someone where to eat downtown and you'll probably still get hit with the old standards. It's time we refresh that conversation. In the last year of living downtown, I've discovered four places that I would consider hidden gems - these...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future

For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gloversville survives Glens Falls 67-66

The Gloversville boys basketball (6-5, 4-2) entered the night one game behind Glens Falls (8-1, 5-1) for third place in the Foothills Council. The Dragons could draw even with a win over the Indians Friday night. Gloversville survives Glens Falls 67-66 The Gloversville boys basketball (6-5, 4-2) entered the night...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy