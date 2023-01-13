Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan’s largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) – A snap local election will be held in Pakistan’s most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province...
Australian Open 2023: Day four on Thursday
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11):. Second-round action began as scheduled on a pleasant fourth day at the year's first Grand Slam, after extreme heat and persistent rain caused lengthy delays over the past two days.
Comments / 0