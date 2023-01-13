Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
KTRE
KLTV Midday 11:30 a.m., Recurring M-F - VOD - clipped version
SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service. “By participating in community service in the Nacogdoches community, SFA students and Nacogdoches organizations are closing divides and showing that there is strength in coming together,” said Kori Lewis, OMA graduate assistant. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate...
KTRE
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees
SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service. “By participating in community service in the Nacogdoches community, SFA students and Nacogdoches organizations are closing divides and showing that there is strength in coming together,” said Kori Lewis, OMA graduate assistant. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate...
KTRE
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Comments / 0