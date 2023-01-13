Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Many across the mountains wake up to snow flurries and freezing temperatures on Saturday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a freezing Saturday morning for many across the mountains, some seeing more snow than others. Some snow showers continued to impact higher elevations near the Tennessee border Saturday morning. Some snow showers spilled out into the French Broad River valley and that will continue into the early afternoon. While snow showers are spilling into valley areas, including Asheville, any accumulation will be light and mainly on grassy surfaces.
WLOS.com
After pandemic challenges, Duke Energy grant helps Dillsboro businesses 'refresh'
DILLSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been an economically challenging three years for a lot of businesses. But several Dillsboro businesses are hitting the refresh button in 2023 courtesy of some financial help from Duke Energy. The pandemic brought challenges to manDOGWOOD HEALTH TRUST ROLLS OUT NEW GRANTMAKING PROCESSy businesses,...
WLOS.com
Teachers organize multi-band fundraiser to ensure 8th graders can attend DC class trip
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many people gathered at the Grey Eagle on Sunday, Jan. 15 in Asheville to hear a variety of local bands play. This wasn’t just any show, though -- this was a show put on for a good cause. A few teachers from Asheville Middle...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
WLOS.com
Amid increased hospitalization numbers, getting specialized care can be tricky
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina hospitals have been dealing with higher admissions with the recent increase in respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, flu, RSV and COVID-19. Pardee UNC Health Care CMO Dr. Greg McCarty said the high number of admissions with respiratory illnesses is typical for this time of year.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WLOS.com
Take part in week-long community 'Puzzlefest' while supporting rescue mission's sock drive
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mills River Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Puzzlefest this week, which kicked off Sunday, Jan. 15. The week-long event features all things puzzles. The public is welcome to stop by any time from now until Jan. 21 to piece together their own creation...
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
WLOS.com
Henderson County students work on art for Black History Month competition
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County started on their submissions Friday for a Black History Month art competition hosted by U.S. Cellular. The drawing day focused on Black STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) icons. "Many of our kids have picked...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Mountain Xpress
Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry
Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
WLOS.com
Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
WLOS.com
Blue Ridge Community College hosts annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast
FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, communities across Western North Carolina gathered to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those at Blue Ridge Community College have been helping mold the reverend Dr. King's dream into a concrete reality for the past 22 years with their annual Unity Breakfast. This year's event was the first in-person since the start of the pandemic, something organizers say has been missed.
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport sees record 1.8M travelers, $2.2B economic impact in 2022
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport released its 2022 numbers, and it turned out to be its best yet for number of passengers served. In 2022, 1,838,793 passengers flew to or from AVL, which represents a 29% increase over 2021. It was the highest number of passengers ever recorded to utilize the airport in one year.
WLOS.com
While fuel prices inch up, diesel continues to drop, GasBuddy reports
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
WLOS.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for NC man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Comments / 0