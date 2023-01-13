Let's be honest, the prison system is broken as HELL! Prison isn't correcting ANYTHING! If you put someone under the jail forever what have you done? If you don't they will attack the oppressive officers, become better criminals. Too much money being made on prisoners keeping the jails full. Can't just be ONE thing. If you treat people like animals they stay animals.
The halt act makes working conditions in a jail far more dangerous for the correctional officer than miners that work in the coal mines.
lie lie lie, abuse of authority and mistreat is the cause of up tick. job security is your plan. you want violence cause violence allows you to seek my officers and more money. if you treat people like people, and allow them to serve their sentence without the harassment, abuse, setups, and lies. NYS corrections would be a place of accountability and opportunity to change.
Comments / 22