FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Weather FolkloreCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Getting organized and decluttering in the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people make a New Year’s resolution to declutter their homes. WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon spoke with the owner of WOW Professional Organizing Service to find out some tips on how to do just that. Ann Custer’s company offers in-home services to help people get...
WDBJ7.com
Surgery for skin cancer that helps preserve tissue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohs surgery is a type of procedure that surgeons use to remove skin cancer from the face, neck and hands. The surgery uses a technique different than traditional surgery. Carilion Clinic surgeon Dr. Kyle Prickett with Carilion Clinic and Mohs Surgery spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean...
WDBJ7.com
UVA Health took care of 2,284 births in 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some doctors at UVA Health say more people from surrounding counties are coming to Charlottesville when they need specialty care. UVA Health Midwives focuses heavily on pregnancy and birth, and has a team that follows the patient’s care through it all. In 2022, UVA Health...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life. The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities that have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
wakg.com
Danville Police Department Offering Active Shooter Training
The Danville Police Department has announced that they are offering training for an active shooter event. The department is offering ALERRT(Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), the training was developed by Texas State University. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) course, which was designed and built on the Avoid,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Writers Conference aims to bring community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You might have made writing more one of your goals in the new year. There’s an event this weekend hoping to inspire writers to tackle a new project or hone in on an idea. Here to tell us all about the Roanoke Regional Writers Conference...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
WDBJ7.com
The Brick Running Store in Danville expands to offer community gathering space
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brick Running & Tri Store is expanding to be able to offer more for its customers. The Brick opened in 2012 and specializes in running shoes, bikes and other athletic gear. Two years ago, they decided to renovate the upstairs of the building. The added...
WDBJ7.com
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continues legacy of giving back to community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ to celebrate the organization’s 115th Founders’ Day, and discuss ways the community can get involved on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Monday. The organization...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke up 6.2 cents from a month ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1 cent per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street, in Blacksburg, on Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the...
WDBJ7.com
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic building in Roanoke that was once vacant for years will now provide a home for more than a dozen residents. Junior’s Lofts will have 14 residential units and one commercial space. The property owner combined original designs while keeping some of the historical...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College holds day of service in honor of MLK Day
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College dedicated a day of service on Monday to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Students, faculty and community members focused on preserving and helping the environment in our hometowns. By focusing on environmental justice, one student explained that it will help Dr. King’s work continue through communities.
wfirnews.com
Fire at Salem business early this morning
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
WHSV
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for a new season. Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer. “We’ve sold over 80 percent of...
wfxrtv.com
One man found shot on Montrose Avenue in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting on the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. on Sunday evening. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 it responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say they found a man lying on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
