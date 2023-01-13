ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Cedarville students volunteer at Greene County Juvenile Detention Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since 1990, many Cedarville University students have been spending their Friday nights volunteering at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center. The opportunity is offered to students through Friday Night Alive, a program offered by Emmanual Baptist Church in Xenia. The program is led by Pastor Van Holloway, a Cedarville alumnus and visitation pastor at the church.
CEDARVILLE, OH
WDTN

Brigid’s Path welcoming 200th baby

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An area nonprofit organization is celebrating a major milestone. Brigid’s Path is a Kettering non-profit organization that cares for children that have been in close proximity to addictive substances and the mothers. The organization is celebrating receiving their 200th baby. Nurse Manager Victoria Halfacre tells 2 NEWS they are able to […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Vehicle crashes into house, leaves in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle struck a house in the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue in Dayton. Authorities tell 2 NEWS police were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where a vehicle had reportedly hit a building and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One person injured following Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue around 1:57 a.m. on Sunday on a report of someone shot. The person injured was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One person taken to the hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is injured after being shot in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS police were called to the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue in Dayton around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The person shot is only described as a male and was shot in the arm, dispatch says. Police […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One shot in Dayton after early morning shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after being shot in Dayton on Saturday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue in Dayton at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday. Police say one person was shot and CPR was performed. At this time, the condition of the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to Riverside house fire

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to correct the injuries. We regret the error. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At house fire took place in Riverside on Saturday. According to Riverside dispatch, fire crews were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. and are working to put out a house fire. Crews from multiple jurisdictions are on scene […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 injured after crash in Logan County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Logan County on Friday. According to the Marysville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The crash occurred on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 57. OSP says in the release the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
CINCINNATI, OH

