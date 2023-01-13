Read full article on original website
West Milton seeks donations for annual fireworks display
Other funding comes from donations, fundraising efforts by the Fourth of July Committee and a large annual donation from the Village of West Milton, according to Miami Valley Today.
More than 60 volunteers help search for missing Dayton woman
"We have around 60 plus volunteers from Equusearch, Butler County Technical Response, Ohio Special Response Team, and also the Ohio State Highway Patrol's aviation unit out today," Maj. Johns said.
Man injured after shooting in Dayton
Police reported that a man was shot in the arm and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
Cedarville students volunteer at Greene County Juvenile Detention Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since 1990, many Cedarville University students have been spending their Friday nights volunteering at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center. The opportunity is offered to students through Friday Night Alive, a program offered by Emmanual Baptist Church in Xenia. The program is led by Pastor Van Holloway, a Cedarville alumnus and visitation pastor at the church.
Brigid’s Path welcoming 200th baby
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An area nonprofit organization is celebrating a major milestone. Brigid’s Path is a Kettering non-profit organization that cares for children that have been in close proximity to addictive substances and the mothers. The organization is celebrating receiving their 200th baby. Nurse Manager Victoria Halfacre tells 2 NEWS they are able to […]
Police seek car suspected in hit-and-run crash
The driver of the black vehicle shown is suspected of being involved in a collision before fleeing the scene on Thursday, January 5.
At least one hospitalized after 2 Xenia shootings
Deputies were sent to two locations on reports of a gunshot victim.
Vehicle crashes into house, leaves in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle struck a house in the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue in Dayton. Authorities tell 2 NEWS police were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where a vehicle had reportedly hit a building and […]
One person injured following Dayton shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue around 1:57 a.m. on Sunday on a report of someone shot. The person injured was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
Dayton officials discuss what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to them
"They marched with dogs, fire hoses, people hitting them, spitting on them," Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said. "These conditions are nothing compared to what they went through."
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events held across Miami Valley
"In addition to wrapping our arms around the community, we're also teaching our students about helping themselves, helping each other, and the student that may be in need sitting right across from them that they may never have even thought of," Worley explained.
One person taken to the hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is injured after being shot in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS police were called to the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue in Dayton around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The person shot is only described as a male and was shot in the arm, dispatch says. Police […]
Ohio driver who struck cruiser arrested for 10th OVI
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday along Terrington Drive near Kenton Lane, according to a Sunday morning news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Avelo Airlines holds inaugural flight out of Dayton
The crew on the flight were excited to see the flight full. Avelo flight attendant Aleah King says she and her team felt the warm Dayton welcome as they landed here for the first time.
One shot in Dayton after early morning shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after being shot in Dayton on Saturday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue in Dayton at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday. Police say one person was shot and CPR was performed. At this time, the condition of the […]
Crews respond to Riverside house fire
Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to correct the injuries. We regret the error. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At house fire took place in Riverside on Saturday. According to Riverside dispatch, fire crews were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. and are working to put out a house fire. Crews from multiple jurisdictions are on scene […]
Woman’s body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
The woman was found deceased next to the Fortune Drive Thru located at 3528 West Third Street.
2 injured after crash in Logan County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Logan County on Friday. According to the Marysville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The crash occurred on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 57. OSP says in the release the […]
Miami East, Wayne, Springboro, Troy & Bellbrook post Friday night victories
Watch Friday's Operation Basketball. Miami East, Wayne, Springboro, Troy and Bellbrook all post victories.
Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying
CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
