Memphis, TN

WREG

Woman struggling after COVID diagnosis receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis woman has been struggling since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year, but she got some help this week from News Channel 3 and our anonymous donors. Karen Jones has two children with disabilities. She knows first-hand that it can be challenging for parents to navigate these issues. But […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man working to keep his community safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Junior Achievement Center opening in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Junior Achievement Wang Experiential Learning Center will hold an open house on Friday. The new center will serve Mid-South students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will teach real-life skills for kids to succeed in the real world. President of Junior Achievement of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the passing of one of its two timber wolves on Monday. The zoo says Dakota, a male timber wolf and resident of the Teton Trek exhibit, was humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues. Dakota was 13 years old. In the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphians honor MLK by volunteering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the nation will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering, but the day is significant to many Memphians. In honor of King, several volunteer events will take place on Jan. 16. Volunteer Memphis kicked off its MLK Days of Service last Thursday. Also,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Men break into beauty store, steal hair and jewelry, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are on the run after they broke into a Memphis beauty store last week and stole hair and jewelry before taking off, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road. They discovered that two burglars had broken the front glass and damaged the interior fence before stealing jewelry and hair from inside the business.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family, activists respond to city statement after man dies in MPD custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is taking disciplinary action against the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death following a traffic stop. Just one day after family and friends protested outside the Ridgeway Police Precinct following what they’re calling the unjust death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, Memphis police responded.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The mid-south honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, people all over the mid-south are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning, dozens volunteered by cleaning up neighborhoods and parks. “I feel like that the trash and pollution has really gotten like bad ... I know it’s...
MEMPHIS, TN

