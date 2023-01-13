Read full article on original website
‘Needs their care’: Latino families meet to discuss ongoing TennCare negotiation battle
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The waiting game continues for Mid-South families who have TennCare or Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee health insurance. Parents say they still don’t know when or how their children will be able to be treated at Le Bonheur. Frustration, anxiety, those are just some...
Woman struggling after COVID diagnosis receives help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis woman has been struggling since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year, but she got some help this week from News Channel 3 and our anonymous donors. Karen Jones has two children with disabilities. She knows first-hand that it can be challenging for parents to navigate these issues. But […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis man working to keep his community safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
actionnews5.com
New Junior Achievement Center opening in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Junior Achievement Wang Experiential Learning Center will hold an open house on Friday. The new center will serve Mid-South students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will teach real-life skills for kids to succeed in the real world. President of Junior Achievement of Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County physicians urge agreement between BCBST, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare as negotiations continue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still no deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare on rates the insurance giant will pay and what the local health care provider will charge. Shelby County doctors tell Action News 5 they can’t stand by while...
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
Mid-South Latino families worried about losing healthcare due to hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s still no contract agreement between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. It has thousands of Mid-South families worried. The contract dispute also affects low-income families and people with disabilities covered by the state’s TennCare or Blue Cross’s BlueCare....
City of Memphis asks residents to take survey for best method of mass communication
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking citizens for feedback regarding the best way to get citizens information. The city announced the 8-question survey on January 11, 2023. “When it comes to getting the word out about what’s happening in Memphis, we want to connect with everyone,...
actionnews5.com
Volunteers help church recover from vandal attacks on MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis got help from the community for MLK Day of Service after vandals wreaked havoc on the inside and outside of the church earlier in the month. Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. says if you would’ve asked him last year if his congregation...
actionnews5.com
1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the passing of one of its two timber wolves on Monday. The zoo says Dakota, a male timber wolf and resident of the Teton Trek exhibit, was humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues. Dakota was 13 years old. In the...
actionnews5.com
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the nation will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering, but the day is significant to many Memphians. In honor of King, several volunteer events will take place on Jan. 16. Volunteer Memphis kicked off its MLK Days of Service last Thursday. Also,...
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
Beer ban at Germantown Kroger goes into effect
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — If you’re looking to buy beer in Germantown this week, you’ll have to bypass the Kroger on Farmington Boulevard. A beer ban went into effect for the store on Monday, January 16, 2023. The ban will last through Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store’s...
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
Grandma, teen fast friends after he returns lost wallet
An Arkansas woman is praising the actions of a teen who drove miles out of his way to return a wallet he found in the parking lot of a Forrest City Walmart on Thursday.
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
Men break into beauty store, steal hair and jewelry, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are on the run after they broke into a Memphis beauty store last week and stole hair and jewelry before taking off, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road. They discovered that two burglars had broken the front glass and damaged the interior fence before stealing jewelry and hair from inside the business.
actionnews5.com
Family, activists respond to city statement after man dies in MPD custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is taking disciplinary action against the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death following a traffic stop. Just one day after family and friends protested outside the Ridgeway Police Precinct following what they’re calling the unjust death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, Memphis police responded.
actionnews5.com
The mid-south honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, people all over the mid-south are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday morning, dozens volunteered by cleaning up neighborhoods and parks. “I feel like that the trash and pollution has really gotten like bad ... I know it’s...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols’ family retains Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump following TBI death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police have hired Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump as their legal defense team. Anger and emotions sparked a protest Saturday afternoon outside of the Memphis Police Station Ridgeway Precinct following the death...
