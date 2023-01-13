Read full article on original website
New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
Washington Missourian
Union roller rink to reopen as Piccadilly Palace
Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace. The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
Jewish deli coming to Delmar Divine development in March
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis restauranteur Ben Poremba is gearing up to open his latest concept, a New York-style Jewish deli called Deli Divine and located at the Delmar Divine project in the West End neighborhood. Construction is underway, and Poremba is targeting a March 1 opening for the...
Chicken Seven Owners to Open Korean Cafe in South St. Louis
The new restaurant, Cafe Ganadara, will feature Korean toasts, desserts and other grab-and-go items
'We're in a holding pattern and that'll bleed my savings dry,' says one Ellendale flood victim
ST. LOUIS — Months after historic flooding in the St. Louis area pushed people out of their homes, one veteran said he’s not getting the information he needs from city officials. He told our I-Team it’s costing him his livelihood. Andrew Schafer said he and his family...
City condemns, boards up historic Railway Exchange building downtown
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has condemned and boarded up the historic Railway Exchange building downtown in a bid to encourage its out-of-state owner to maintain the property. After the city was granted an emergency condemnation Jan. 4, police officers swept the entire 1.2 million-square-foot building...
Developers clear hurdle in proposed makeover of vacant AT&T tower
ST. LOUIS — A local developer has plans to breathe new life into the former AT&T tower downtown. The 44-story skyscraper has sat vacant since 2017. Now it could be home to retail, residential, and office space in just a matter of years. Developers have already cleared the first major hurdle.
101theeagle.com
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Police eye another St. Louis gas station connected to killings
A Soulard gas station was the scene of another homicide Monday night, the second in just a couple of weeks. St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins says they’ve had trouble at the Conoco at Gravois and Russell before.
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes.
St. Louis nonprofit helping women launch careers in tech and geospatial industries
ST. LOUIS — The group Rung for Women is now focusing on helping women launch careers in fields where they are underrepresented, such as technology and geospatial industries. "We know that in 2022 there were 70,000 available tech jobs," said Leslie Gill, the president of Rung For Women. Those jobs had an average salary of $85,000, she said.
edglentoday.com
“Just A Rumor”: Krispy Kreme Not Opening Edwardsville Location
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
Copper worth thousands stolen from Stray Rescue of St. Louis build site
ST. LOUIS — "Somebody had driven a truck through the front door," Aimee Dearsley the Chief Development Officer Stray Rescue of St. Louis told 5 On Your Side. "They had come in and stolen three very large pallets of copper and conduit and wiring," she said. The copper is...
St. Louis Blues partner with Red Cross for Wednesday blood drive
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage hockey fans to help patients in need by donating blood during its 16th annual blood drive event. Fans will get the opportunity to donate blood Wednesday at several locations throughout the bistate area.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
KSDK
St. Louis' Vietnamese community prepares for Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year festivities kicked off early in St. Louis this weekend. The event at St. Mary's High School included games, food and a traditional lion dance.
5 On Your Side
