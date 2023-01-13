ST. LOUIS — The group Rung for Women is now focusing on helping women launch careers in fields where they are underrepresented, such as technology and geospatial industries. "We know that in 2022 there were 70,000 available tech jobs," said Leslie Gill, the president of Rung For Women. Those jobs had an average salary of $85,000, she said.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO