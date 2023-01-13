Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
RUTH MARE DURREMAN
Ruth Marie Durreman, 89, of Lebanon, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She was born June 7, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio to Leopold and Ruth A. Weiss. On July 13, 1951, she was united in marriage to William Pete “Bill’’ Durreman Sr. She was preceded in death by...
PAMELA KAYE LOWERY
Pamela Kaye Lowery, 60, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 31, 1962, in Columbia, to James Lowery and Dixie Lawson. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Teddy Eugene and William. She was the only daughter of seven...
RANDY LEE FORD
Randy Lee Ford, 58, of Lebanon, died Monday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Osage Beach. He was born Dec. 6, 1964, in Lebanon, Mo. to George Alvin and Elgon Marie Griffin Ford. On Oct. 7, 1994, he was united in marriage to Heather Pace. He was preceded in death by his...
REMONIA LEE GRAVES
Remonia Lee Graves, 84, of Rolla, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Rolla. She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Montreal to Clell Frederick and Eunice (Shivers) Barber, and was raised by Claude and Eunice Barber upon their union. Remonia was preceded in death by her husband...
ROBERT (BOB) LOWELL COCHRAN
Robert (Bob) Lowell Cochran, 100, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Christian Healthcare South Nursing and Rehab. He was born May 3, 1922, near Moville, Iowa to Nile and Hazel Miller Cochran. On Oct. 22, 1942, he was united in marriage to Pauline Kelsey and to this union...
MATTIE MAY EDWARDS
Mattie May Edwards, 93, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the Richland Care Center. She is survived by two children, Ronnie D. Edwards (Kristina) of Nikiski, Alaska and Kevin Edwards (Kim) of Lee’s Summit; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five siblings, Mary Lou Veith (Harry) of Schererville, Ind.; Esther Sherrer of Stoutland; Ruby Noe of Richland; Sally Thorburg of Waterloo, Ill. and Dee Lyon of Columbia, Ill.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WELDON LEE EVANS
Weldon Lee Evans, 73, of Richland, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was the former business owner of Evans Supermarket in Lebanon. Survivors include his wife Karol of the home; four children, William Evans of Eureka; Cassie Wilson (Rob) of Waynesville; Lauren Smith (Tim) of Richland and Steven Bartlett (Emily) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Sydney and Max Evans, Cameron and Reese Wilson of Waynesville; Logan and Luke Smith, and Clayton and Boone of Lebanon; several other relatives and many friends.
MAXINE LINDSEY
Maxine Lindsey, 90, of Buffalo, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Colonial Springs Healthcare in Buffalo. She was born Feb. 13, 1932, to Ralph and Ida (Cofer) Lindsey. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Pauline Lindsey. She grew up in Dallas County and attended...
