Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea
Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream
An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney believes evidence could be 'attacked'
Pennsylvania defense attorney Jason LaBar, who represented Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, believes evidence mentioned in an affidavit could be "attacked" in court.
Moscow Police Department Issues Warning About Recent Scams
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they have recently received multiple fraud reports involving citizens getting phone calls from someone stating they are a member of the MPD and are requesting payment in lieu of warrants being issued for the individual's arrest for failing to comply with a jury summons or other legal process.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's 'sick social experiment' examined by experts: 'Mind-blowing'
Dr. Phil and a panel of experts ranging from an attorney to a former FBI special agent theorized about the grim evidence presented against the suspect of the Idaho murders.
Chronicle
With a Nation's Eyes on Moscow, Police Chief James Fry Persevered to Help Deliver Justice for Slain Students
Moscow police Chief James Fry is considered a quiet, modest man. Typically, he only has a microphone in his face at City Council meetings. But the slaying of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 thrust the 53-year-old face of the Moscow Police Department into the national spotlight. "He...
Lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger thinks evidence can be ‘attacked’
The Pennsylvania public defender who repped University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was so shocked that the case ended up in his lap, he hung up the phone after being told the news. “I did not believe that they were telling me the truth,” Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told local station WFMZ. After Kohberger was arrested last month at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., the pair spent four hours over the course of five days as he helped the alleged killer navigate the extradition process, LaBar said. “The first thing I said to him was ‘Bryan, don’t tell me anything about the case. I don’t want to know any of the facts and circumstances,'” said LaBar, who is no longer involved in the case now that Kohberger is back in Latah County facing four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary. The recently unsealed police affidavit offers a “strong circumstantial case” against his former client, but the public defender doesn’t think it is air-tight. “Individually taken, the evidence could be attacked,” he said, although he couldn’t explain why Kohberger’s DNA was on the sheath if he wasn’t involved in the attack.
Tri-City Herald
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week
The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
koze.com
Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy
OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Whitcom 911 dispatch alert system down, crews working to restore line
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitcom 911 dispatch alert system is currently down. Whitcom 911 provides dispatch services from police, fire departments and EMS. The City of Pullman Police Department says this impacts anyone with a fire alarm or a burglary alarm. This means the alarm company won’t be able to notify Whitcom that something is wrong. The City of Pullman...
roaringbengals.com
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial
Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
koze.com
Fuel Spill Cleanup Underway Following Crash South of Colfax
COLFAX, WA – The Washington State Department of Ecology says a contractor has been hired to clean up the spill of fuel that resulted from a collision involving a semi hauling diesel and gasoline. Sunday evening about three miles south of Colfax. The Washington State Patrol reported that 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon had been traveling southbound on State Route 195 near milepost 33 in a 2010 Kenworth towing a fuel tanker when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway at 8:50 p.m.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
koze.com
Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill
COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
